Pittsylvania County supervisors will now have voice on Danville Utility Commission

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will now officially have a spot on the Danville Utility Commission.

Danville Danville City Council voted 8-1 Tuesday night to add another seat to the commission specifically for a representative from the board of supervisors who is also a Danville Utilities customer. That person will be a non-voting member of the commission.

The vote came after lengthy discussion among council members.

"It's important that our customers in Pittsylvania County have a seat at the table," City Councilman Lee Vogler said during the meeting.

About 30% to 40% of Danville Utilities' roughly 42,000 customers are in Pittsylvania County.

Councilman Madison Whittle voted against the idea. Whittle told the Danville Register & Bee there are already enough seats available on the commission for a member of the board of supervisors to fill.

Under city rules, the utility commission has seven members that serve three-year terms.

Six members are appointed by City Council, plus the city manager or acting city manager.