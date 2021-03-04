Pittsylvania County supervisors will now have voice on Danville Utility Commission

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will now officially have a spot on the Danville Utility Commission.
Danville Danville City Council voted 8-1 Tuesday night to add another seat to the commission specifically for a representative from the board of supervisors who is also a Danville Utilities customer. That person will be a non-voting member of the commission.
The vote came after lengthy discussion among council members.
"It's important that our customers in Pittsylvania County have a seat at the table," City Councilman Lee Vogler said during the meeting.
About 30% to 40% of Danville Utilities' roughly 42,000 customers are in Pittsylvania County.
Councilman Madison Whittle voted against the idea. Whittle told the Danville Register & Bee there are already enough seats available on the commission for a member of the board of supervisors to fill.
Under city rules, the utility commission has seven members that serve three-year terms.
Six members are appointed by City Council, plus the city manager or acting city manager.
Of the six members appointed by council, at least one member must be a customer of the utility system from outside the Danville city limits, at least four must be residents of Danville, and one member is an at large customer of the utility system.
Also, a member of City Council is appointed as a non-voting member. Tuesday night’s vote added such a member from the board of supervisors.
Following the addition of a county board of supervisors member, the commission now has eight members in all.
But councilman Sherman Saunders, who said he did not oppose adding a county representative to the commission, expressed concern about cases in which a closed meeting involves sensitive, private information pertaining to an economic development project in Danville.
"I'm hoping and asking that should that occur ... that county person would please excuse himself or herself," Saunders said during the meeting.
Saunders, who once served on a Pittsylvania County economic development board, said he — as a member of Danville City Council — excused himself from closed meetings when there was discussion of confidential information pertaining only to the county.
But Vice Mayor Gary Miller pointed out that information discussed during closed meetings are private and commission members cannot talk about it outside those sessions anyway.
"I don't think we can require them to excuse themselves," Miller said.
Mayor Alonzo Jones asked whether there could be a document members would sign guaranteeing that all business matters be confidential.
"Could we at least ask for a gentleman's agreement?" Saunders said.
City Attorney Clarke Whitfield told the Danville Register & Bee there will be a gentleman's agreement that the county representative would leave a closed meeting in which an economic development project related to Danville is discussed.
Board of supervisors members were glad to hear that the commission would include a seat specially for one of them.
“The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors is pleased that Danville City Council agreed to allow a member of the board of supervisors to join the Danville Utilities Commission as a non-voting member,” said Bob Warren, board chairman. “We believe that providing additional county representation on the commission is a logical step since thousands of Pittsylvania County households and businesses are served by Danville Utilities and roughly 30% of the Utilities customers reside in Pittsylvania County.”