Pittsylvania County surpasses 1,000 cases of COVID-19

Pittsylvania County surpassed 1,000 cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning, the same day the state recorded its lowest single-day caseload since July.

The number of new cases is slowing somewhat in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District compared to a surge in July and August.

As of Monday morning, there were 1,002 cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus in Pittsylvania County. Danville's count was at 880.

Of the total 1,882 COVID-19 cases in the health district, 36 were classified as probable, meaning someone is showing the signs of the illness and had close contact with someone else who tested positive, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The majority of those infections came in July and August, when about 30 new cases were added daily. Now, the district sees about 13 new cases a day.

Contrary to overall state demographics that show most infections appear in the 20-29 age group, the district has an age range of 50-59 with the highest number of cases, at 338. Also, although only 140 residents 80 and older contracted the virus, that age group accounts for 19 of the 36 deaths in Danville and Pittsylvania County.