Pittsylvania County surpasses 1,000 cases of COVID-19

Pittsylvania County surpassed 1,000 cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning, the same day the state recorded its lowest single-day caseload since July.
The number of new cases is slowing somewhat in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District compared to a surge in July and August.
As of Monday morning, there were 1,002 cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus in Pittsylvania County. Danville's count was at 880.
Of the total 1,882 COVID-19 cases in the health district, 36 were classified as probable, meaning someone is showing the signs of the illness and had close contact with someone else who tested positive, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The majority of those infections came in July and August, when about 30 new cases were added daily. Now, the district sees about 13 new cases a day.
Contrary to overall state demographics that show most infections appear in the 20-29 age group, the district has an age range of 50-59 with the highest number of cases, at 338. Also, although only 140 residents 80 and older contracted the virus, that age group accounts for 19 of the 36 deaths in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
The most recent report from the University of Virginia's COVID-19 Model placed the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District in a declining case category, the lowest level used to determine the trajectory of the pandemic in a community.
The district's percent positivity rate has plummeted in recent days to 4.3%, the lowest since a dip in May. This rate — often used as a key measure to understand if the virus is under control in a community — is a formula that calculates the number of positive results against the total amount of tests administered as an averaged of the last seven days.
The state's rate was 4.7% based on Monday morning's report.
In an effort to expand community testing, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will offer free COVID-19 testing Friday at the Danville Health Department. This drive-thru event will operate from from 9 a.m. to noon, or until supplies of the 300 tests run out.
“Test results from this community-wide testing event will give us a good indicator of the prevalence of the disease in our community,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, stated n a news release.
Spillmann also noted testing is only part of the picture. A negative test today does not protect residents from possible exposure tomorrow, he said.
“We know community transmission of COVID-19 has been widespread since late March, and we know the best protection for each of us comes from personal precautions, including wearing face coverings, practicing good hygiene and social distancing," Spillman said.
The health district hosted a similar event in Chatham on Sept. 18, also with 300 tests available. However, only 101 tests were processed.
Anyone wanting a test should sit near a window of the vehicle, and the drive-thru will serve on a first-come basis. However, walk-ups also will be accepted. Testing is available to those 10 and older.
Across the state on Monday, there were 146,593 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 449 since Sunday. That marks the lowest single-day increase since 354 cases were record on July 6. There have been 3,172 COVID-19 deaths in the state.
