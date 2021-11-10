Pittsylvania County taking public input on redistricting plans

They also include ensuring that the each district's population will not be more than 5% more or 5% less "than the ideal district population," and that each redrawn district will not favor or disadvantage any political party.

Following the 2010 U.S. Census 10 years ago, the county’s geographic information system coordinator did the redistricting work and had nine months to complete the task.

But this year, the county faced a time crunch for its redistricting process. Census data came in much later than usual for the 2020 count due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This time, the preliminary Census data needed to begin redistricting isn’t even available yet, and all of the data won’t be available until sometime in September,” Ayers told the Register & Bee in August. “This means we will only have about three months to complete the entire process.”

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the census bureau’s collection and processing of information for the 2020 Census, bureau acting director Ron Jarmin wrote on the bureau’s website.

“During data processing, we prioritized the work needed to deliver the constitutionally mandated apportionment results,” he wrote. “These delays pushed back our delivery of the redistricting data to the states.”