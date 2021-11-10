Pittsylvania County taking public input on redistricting plans

Pittsylvania County residents can tell officials what they think of options proposed for redrawing the county's seven magisterial districts.
Sterling-based ARCBridge Consulting & Training has provided the county three redistricting choices — including a hard copy of the plans, online interactive maps and U.S. Census and demographic analysis.
The county is undergoing the process of redrawing its lines for local election districts — represented on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors — and precincts and establishing polling places.
Pittsylvania County's seven districts include Westover, Chatham-Blairs, Callands-Gretna, Banister, Staunton River, Dan River and Tunstall.
The process is required by law every 10 years following the U.S. Census, with the most recent being the 2020 Census. Redrawing the map ensures that each district has roughly equal population, with each elected official representing about the same number of constituents.
Pittsylvania County's 2020 population was 60,501, 3,005 less than the 2010 figure of 63,506. according to U.S. Census results. Each county district has about 8,000 to 9,000 people.
Population data from the U.S. Census is used to redraw local, state and Congressional districts every 10 years.
Federal law mandates that districts be designed so they are evenly populated with little difference between them.
Through Nov. 30, residents are asked to provide comments on the three possible redistricting plans.
The county is paying ARCBridge $72,055 for its services provided in the redistricting process. County officials played no role in coming up with the choices for redrawn districts, said county spokesperson Caleb Ayers.
"The board had no part in making these plans," Ayers said.
ARCBridge's services that it's providing for the county include:
- Analyzing 2020 Census data to examine how the current districts are balanced;
- Developing three possible redistricting plans, are available to the public both in hard copy form and in an interactive online map;
- Helping arrange public hearings and outreach events to ensure citizens can be involved.
The maps can be viewed online at pittsylvaniacountyva.gov/redistricting.
A resolution passed by the board of supervisors Aug. 17 outlined several criteria to guide the board in its efforts to redraw the boundaries.
The criteria include drawing the districts to assure "equal opportunities for racial and ethnic communities to participate in the legal process and shall not diminish their right to elect candidates of their choice, as mandated by the Voting Rights Act."
They also include ensuring that the each district's population will not be more than 5% more or 5% less "than the ideal district population," and that each redrawn district will not favor or disadvantage any political party.
Following the 2010 U.S. Census 10 years ago, the county’s geographic information system coordinator did the redistricting work and had nine months to complete the task.
But this year, the county faced a time crunch for its redistricting process. Census data came in much later than usual for the 2020 count due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This time, the preliminary Census data needed to begin redistricting isn’t even available yet, and all of the data won’t be available until sometime in September,” Ayers told the Register & Bee in August. “This means we will only have about three months to complete the entire process.”
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the census bureau’s collection and processing of information for the 2020 Census, bureau acting director Ron Jarmin wrote on the bureau’s website.
“During data processing, we prioritized the work needed to deliver the constitutionally mandated apportionment results,” he wrote. “These delays pushed back our delivery of the redistricting data to the states.”
The county must submit its redistricting plans to Virginia’s attorney general by Dec. 31.
In years past before the 2011 redistricting process, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors appointed a redistricting committee that could confer with a consultant on how to redraw the districts, or they used county staff.
The board of supervisors will hold a public hearing on the proposed design during their regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Educational and Cultural Center Auditorium in Chatham.
Supervisors will consider adoption of the ordinance to redistrict the county Dec. 21 and submit redistricting plans to the state attorney general for certification Dec. 31.
The new electoral districts will go into effect Jan. 1. Plans are available for review in person at 1 Center St., Chatham, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.