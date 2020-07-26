Pittsylvania County teachers face learning curve on instructing multiple ways

“If they see the video, it enhances their learning, but it doesn’t necessarily hinder [to not see it]," said Jessica Jones, president of the Pittsylvania Education Association.

Guidance from the Virginia Department of Education has already directed that continuous education be the goal — meaning that teachers not teach the same lesson on Monday and Tuesday so that each student receives the same in-person instruction. Instead, a group that comes Monday would have one in-person lesson, while the group that comes the next day would have a different one. On their remote learning day, students would be responsible for remotely covering the same lesson as the in-person group.

The Return to School Instruction Committee, which is made up of administrators, teachers and parents, is developing "guidance regarding how instruction will be delivered for continuity between remote and face-to-face instruction utilizing the learning modules," Petty said.

The division also is responsible for submitting a comprehensive instructional plan to the Virginia Department of Education at least 15 days before school starts.