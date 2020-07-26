Pittsylvania County teachers face learning curve on instructing multiple ways

The goal of the hybrid reopening plan for Pittsylvania County Schools was to get as many students into classroom as often as possible while still following guidelines regarding social distancing, said Superintendent Mark Jones.
“A teacher in a classroom is the most important instrument… the more time we can put a child in front of a teacher the better the education will be," Jones said at a recent school board meeting.
Even more than that, the division looked at how to get "the most vulnerable students in the door first," said Todd Sease, director of elementary education and English language learners.
The cost of providing a hybrid model where how many days a student attends depends on factors like their grade level, academic needs, relation to staff members and their family's preferences is that teachers have to prepare for a range of types of students. With all the rules on who can come to school when, any given teacher will have to consider how to reach multiple groups of students, including:
- Those who attend in-person classes four days a week because they are an English learner, special education, in grades k-3 or the child of a teacher or staff member
- Those who attend in-person classes two days a week and utilize online options the other days
- Those who attend in-person classes two days a week and use take-home packets on the other days because they don't have internet access
- Those who utilize remote-only learning through virtual options
- Those who choose to utilize full-on remote learning through take-home paper packets
Under the hybrid reopening model that Pittsylvania County Schools has adopted, students in grades K-three, along with English learners and special education students, will be allowed to attend four days a week, if they choose. Students in grades four-12 will be allowed up to two days of in-person instruction, unless their parent is a staff member, at which point they could attend four days as well.
At this point, teachers don't know which students will utilize which options, and they won't necessarily know that until school resume on Aug. 20.
In their responses to an open-ended survey regarding the reopening plan, the results of which were obtained by the Register & Bee through a Freedom of Information Act request, teachers expressed unease and frustration with the increased workload that this plan would put on them.
“Asking teachers to manage hybrid, 4 day, and completely virtual learners seems likely to be overwhelming," a teacher at Dan River High School wrote.
Added a teacher at Hurt Elementary school: “I am trying to figure out how I'm going to prepare to teach in person, virtually, and have time to prepare take home packets. I am being asked to do three times the work."
Students who are working on learning English, as well as those who have special education needs, "are at a steep disadvantage," Sease said.
"Vulnerable students, such as [English learners], in particular, may experience more drastic declines in their motivation, connection to the school and self-efficacy, compared to their peers," Sease wrote in an email.
Beginning at the end of last school year when facilities closed down, teachers were charged with developing learning modules, which are essentially six-week lesson plans that can be delivered through in-person instruction, online access or as a paper packet. These units will follow guidelines set out by the school division, curriculum frameworks from the Virginia Department of Education and "include learning experiences to help students obtain mastery of the Standards of Learning (SOL) and Industry Certification Competencies," said Teresa Petty, assistant superintendent of instruction.
The guidelines put forth by Pittsylvania County Schools also charge teachers with helping students get caught up on all necessary information that was skipped over last year during the closure.
By the first day of school, teachers in Pittsylvania County Schools are expected to have developed modules through the end of the first semester, but many have already developed theirs to run through the entire 2020-21 school year, Petty said.
Those lesson plans can include online-only options like videos, but there needs to be an equivalent option that can be included in a take-home paper packet.
“If they see the video, it enhances their learning, but it doesn’t necessarily hinder [to not see it]," said Jessica Jones, president of the Pittsylvania Education Association.
Guidance from the Virginia Department of Education has already directed that continuous education be the goal — meaning that teachers not teach the same lesson on Monday and Tuesday so that each student receives the same in-person instruction. Instead, a group that comes Monday would have one in-person lesson, while the group that comes the next day would have a different one. On their remote learning day, students would be responsible for remotely covering the same lesson as the in-person group.
The Return to School Instruction Committee, which is made up of administrators, teachers and parents, is developing "guidance regarding how instruction will be delivered for continuity between remote and face-to-face instruction utilizing the learning modules," Petty said.
The division also is responsible for submitting a comprehensive instructional plan to the Virginia Department of Education at least 15 days before school starts.
Jessica Jones, who is on the instruction committee, explained that while teachers won't be teaching the same lesson twice, there will be more of an emphasis on review each day to answer questions of students who weren't in class the day before.
“Whatever gaps in the learning sequence occurred or knowledge… within your instruction you’re able to close those gaps and increase the students’ level of success," she said.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.