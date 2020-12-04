 Skip to main content
Pittsylvania County to reopen COVID-closed offices on Monday
Citing new guidelines issued this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pittsylvania County will reopen the offices of Commissioner of the Revenue and Treasurer on Monday.

Both had been closed since before Thanksgiving after positive cases were found among employees. The offices had been scheduled to reopen Wednesday.

But the county said in a release that the shorter timeframe of 10 days – rather than 14 – announced Thursday by the CDC allows for the earlier reopening.

CDC now says reopening should occur on Day 10 without testing and Day 7 after receiving negative test results. Monday would be 12 days for the county employees.

Glass customer-service barriers have been installed in both offices, and staff in both departments will ensure that surfaces remain sanitized, the release said.

For more information, visit https://pittsylvaniacountyva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=540

