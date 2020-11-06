Pittsylvania County to use $175K in coronavirus aid funds for radio tower for Danville Life Saving Crew

Pittsylvania County plans to use $175,000 it received from the coronavirus aid bill to boost emergency communication with the Danville Life Saving Crew.

The Danville-based nonprofit rescue organization serves as the emergency responder for a small part of the southern end of Pittsylvania County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The crew asked the county to invest in the equipment earlier this year. Initially approved by the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors based on a condition the city of Danville would provide an equal match, the county decided to use the federal funding to cover its costs.

"Being able to effectively communicate by radio between Danville Life Saving Crew and Pittsylvania County is an essential part of effective coordinated emergency response between our two localities," said Chris Slemp, public safety director for Pittsylvania County. "It is important that we can work seamlessly across borders and aid our neighbor. This will also improve our ability to communicate back to the county when our units travel through the city.”

The county communication equipment will be placed on a tower owned by the Danville Life Saving Crew, according to the release. The crew will be responsible for maintenance and upkeep.