Pittsylvania County's COVID-19 death toll rises

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lower recordings brought the average number of daily infections to about 52, down from 71 on Friday.

As of Tuesday, Danville had amassed 1,985 cases. There were 2,181 total cases reported in Pittsylvania County.

Outbreaks

There is a COVID-19 outbreak at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Danville, health department spokesperson Robert Parker confirmed to the Register & Bee.

The outbreak was first reported in a dashboard update last week as simply located a K-12 setting in the district. A weekly update on school outbreaks in the commonwealth did not list anything for the city or county as of Friday. Parker said he was unsure why the outbreak was not reported on that site.

After learning of some positive COVID-19 tests within the school community over the Thanksgiving break, the private school transitioned to virtual learning earlier this month.

“We had a couple of confirmed cases in the building, so we thought it was best to switch over to the virtual environment,” Principal Kira Kania told the Register & Bee.