Pittsylvania County's COVID-19 death toll rises

A day after the nation reached an unthinkable 300,000 deaths from COVID-19, data show two additional Pittsylvania County residents have died from the illness.
Those two fatalities were revealed Tuesday morning by the Virginia Department of Health in a daily dashboard update of coronavirus data. All that's known publicly is the residents — a man and a woman — were in their 70s.
It's not clear when those deaths occurred, because health workers must wait to receive a death certificate before officially reporting the fatality into an online database.
Deaths, along with cases, are assigned to a person's place of residence.
In all, 86 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died from COVID-19.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District logged 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday morning's report. That comes after a highly unusual Monday when zero new cases were recorded due to what the health department describes as "a gap in coordination."
While there were positive results received over the weekend, that information was not processed and counted, according to Jonathan Falk, the epidemiology program manager for the Virginia Department of Health.
Statistically speaking, this marks the first time since early July when no cases were reported in Danville or Pittsylvania County.
The lower recordings brought the average number of daily infections to about 52, down from 71 on Friday.
As of Tuesday, Danville had amassed 1,985 cases. There were 2,181 total cases reported in Pittsylvania County.
Outbreaks
There is a COVID-19 outbreak at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Danville, health department spokesperson Robert Parker confirmed to the Register & Bee.
The outbreak was first reported in a dashboard update last week as simply located a K-12 setting in the district. A weekly update on school outbreaks in the commonwealth did not list anything for the city or county as of Friday. Parker said he was unsure why the outbreak was not reported on that site.
After learning of some positive COVID-19 tests within the school community over the Thanksgiving break, the private school transitioned to virtual learning earlier this month.
“We had a couple of confirmed cases in the building, so we thought it was best to switch over to the virtual environment,” Principal Kira Kania told the Register & Bee.
Students have received face-to-face instruction since the beginning of the school year. They came back normally from Thanksgiving on Nov. 30, but virtual learning was implemented for all students the next day.
Marking the third correctional facility outbreak in the district, seven inmates at Danville's Adult Detention Center tested positive last week for COVID-19. The first person tested positive on Dec. 7 after experiencing mild symptoms.
