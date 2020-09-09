 Skip to main content
Pittsylvania County's parks and recreation director taking new job in Rocky Mount
Pittsylvania County's director of parks and recreation will become the new assistant town manager for Rocky Mount, officials announced Wednesday.

Mark W. Moore will begin his new duties Oct. 5.

For the last nine years, Moore spearheaded new projects as leader of Pittsylvania County's park and recreation. He also served as the county's public information officer during the COVID-19 crisis, a news release notes.

Moore's a graduate of Ferrum College and holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Columbia Southern University. He also graduated from Virginia Tech’s Local Government Management program.

“I am excited to return to Rocky Mount and the region that helped shape me during my formative undergraduate years,” Moore said in the release. 

Mark W. Moore

