Pittsylvania-Danville Fair canceled due to COVID-19

Another major regional event has been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19.

The Danville Pittsylvania County Fair, which usually runs for a week or so in September, has been canceled this year due to concerns over the virus, according to a Facebook post from the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds Facebook page.

This would have been the fair's 30th year in the region.

"We cannot wait to celebrate our 30th year with you next year!! Stay safe and we will see you in 2021," the Facebook post reads.

Several other large community events have been canceled or postponed, including what would have been the third Rock D'Block in Danville. After being postponed in March, Ideafest 2020, an entrepreneurial event sponsored by the Launch Place, was canceled earlier this month.

