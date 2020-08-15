Pittsylvania-Danville Health District back in surge area along with all of Southern Virginia; Danville records another COVID-19 death this week

Amid in the increase in cases, the local hospital issued a plea this week for residents to wear masks in public areas.

“Sovah Health strongly encourages our community members to wear masks because each of us plays an important role in helping to keep our community safe and protect one another from the spread of infectious diseases,” said Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, chief medical officer at Sovah Health. “One of the easiest and most effective ways we can look out for each other and aid in the fight against COVID-19 is to wear a face mask in public spaces right now.”

The latest data shows the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has a 11.3% positive rate. That figure, a seven-average, calculates positive results against the number of tests administered overall. While higher than the state average of 7.1%, it is down from nearly 16% a few weeks ago.

The Virginia Department of Health, according to its website, records cases only once, no matter how many times a person tests positive. For example, if someone tests positive for COVID-19 today and tests positive again in two weeks, that's still just one case recorded. Cases are assigned to the locality where the person resides.

In Virginia, there were 105,750 cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, an increase of 912 from the previous day. Those figures also included probable cases. There have been 2,381 COVID-19 deaths.

