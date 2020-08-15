Pittsylvania-Danville Health District back in surge area along with all of Southern Virginia; Danville records another COVID-19 death this week

After a one-week reprieve, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has returned as a COVID-19 surge area — along with most of Southern and Central Virginia — the weekly update from the Virginia Department of Health reports.
The update, based on the University of Virginia's COVID-19 model, removed Danville and Pittsylvania County as a region experiencing a surge in cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus on Aug. 7. In fact, that particular report one week ago stated the surge had abated.
Now it's back.
Not only is the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District again seeing a surge, but so are surrounding localities including Henry and Halifax counties. In all, 16 Virginia health districts are experiencing a dramatic climb in caseload. The report noted surges have tapered off the Henrico and Prince William districts.
The increase in area cases was a reason Pittsylvania County Schools decided this week to begin the year in remote only mode, an abrupt change from a hybrid model that mixed in-class and distance learning. Danville Public Schools had already planned for at least nine weeks of remote learning.
Danville also recorded another death this week to bring the toll to eight in the city. While listed in Thursday's update from the Virginia Department of Health, it's not clear when the death occurred. Officials have noted a lag in inputting data online, especially deaths. There are 10 total deaths in the local district from the coronavirus.
As of Saturday morning, the Danville-Pittsylvania Health District had 1,011 cases of COVID-19, with all but four confirmed. The Virginia Department of Health, while awaiting test results, sometimes classifies probable cases, meaning someone is showing the signs of the illness and had contact with someone else who's tested positive.
The number of local outbreaks has remained steady at 13 since late July. However, the number of cases associated with those outbreaks —169 as of Saturday — has nudged upward this week.
At Chatham's Green Rock Correctional Facility, there were 94 active cases among inmates with one hospitalization, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections on Saturday morning. Ten staff members also have active infections, online data shows.
An active outbreak at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Danville has infected 32 people, the health department reported Saturday morning. At Danville's Roman Eagle Memorial Home, there were 16 cases listed Saturday.
The UVa forecasting model, which has fluctuated week-to-week, received a major overhaul this week and now predicts cases into the fall.
"These new projections are based on recent trends the model learns through its precise fitting of each individual county's cases," officials wrote in the weekly report. This new model replaces the eight scenarios that were reported in previous weeks.
Across the state, the tweaked model forecast now predicts about 14,700 weekly cases by Sept. 27 and a peak of 18,000 weekly cases by Oct. 11. On the higher end of predictions, there's the possibility of 23,000 weekly cases by Oct. 18. As a comparison, the state had 5,664 new cases in the past week.
In what it's calling "anticipated seasonal changes in the fall" — combined with reopening of schools and universities, along with weather impacts — the UVa model suggests a statewide surge beginning around Labor Day.
"It is still too early to know the impact that these seasonal effects will have," officials cautioned in the report.
However, for now, the model is running an assumption of a 10-20% increase in transmissibility beginning on Labor Day.
Locally, that means the local health district could see 340 new cases by Oct. 4. A larger surge would put the weekly caseload at more than 600. Over the past week, the local district added 119 new cases.
Amid in the increase in cases, the local hospital issued a plea this week for residents to wear masks in public areas.
“Sovah Health strongly encourages our community members to wear masks because each of us plays an important role in helping to keep our community safe and protect one another from the spread of infectious diseases,” said Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, chief medical officer at Sovah Health. “One of the easiest and most effective ways we can look out for each other and aid in the fight against COVID-19 is to wear a face mask in public spaces right now.”
The latest data shows the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has a 11.3% positive rate. That figure, a seven-average, calculates positive results against the number of tests administered overall. While higher than the state average of 7.1%, it is down from nearly 16% a few weeks ago.
The Virginia Department of Health, according to its website, records cases only once, no matter how many times a person tests positive. For example, if someone tests positive for COVID-19 today and tests positive again in two weeks, that's still just one case recorded. Cases are assigned to the locality where the person resides.
In Virginia, there were 105,750 cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, an increase of 912 from the previous day. Those figures also included probable cases. There have been 2,381 COVID-19 deaths.
