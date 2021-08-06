Pittsylvania-Danville Health District covered under new CDC eviction protection order

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s temporary halt in residential evictions in communities with substantial or high levels of community transmission of COVID-19 will affect Danville and Pittsylvania County.

The order, issued Tuesday, is intended to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and is in response to “recent, unexpected developments in the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rise of the Delta variant,” the CDC order stated.

The most recent time period analyzed begins on July 29 and ended Wednesday and for that period Danville and Pittsylvania County are listed by the CDC as high-transmission areas.

The new protection “is intended to target specific areas of the country where cases are rapidly increasing, which likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions,” the CDC order stated. “The landlord, owner of a residential property, or other person with a legal right to pursue eviction ... shall not evict any covered person from any residential property ... while the county or territory is experiencing substantial or high levels of community transmission of SARS-CoV-2.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In order for a tenant or lessee to be covered, the order requires the person to declare to the landlord under penalty of perjury, that they have: