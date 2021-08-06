Pittsylvania-Danville Health District covered under new CDC eviction protection order

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s temporary halt in residential evictions in communities with substantial or high levels of community transmission of COVID-19 will affect Danville and Pittsylvania County.
The order, issued Tuesday, is intended to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and is in response to “recent, unexpected developments in the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rise of the Delta variant,” the CDC order stated.
The most recent time period analyzed begins on July 29 and ended Wednesday and for that period Danville and Pittsylvania County are listed by the CDC as high-transmission areas.
The new protection “is intended to target specific areas of the country where cases are rapidly increasing, which likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions,” the CDC order stated. “The landlord, owner of a residential property, or other person with a legal right to pursue eviction ... shall not evict any covered person from any residential property ... while the county or territory is experiencing substantial or high levels of community transmission of SARS-CoV-2.”
In order for a tenant or lessee to be covered, the order requires the person to declare to the landlord under penalty of perjury, that they have:
Used best efforts to obtain all available governmental assistance for rent or housing and have earned no more than $99,000 (or $198,000 if filing jointly) in 2020 or expected to earn no more than the maximum amounts in 2021.
Additionally, the renter must be unable to pay the full rent “due to substantial loss of household income, loss of hours of work or wages, a layoff, or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses.”
The person must also be making best efforts to pay as much as they are able in timely partial rent payments, and has no place to go, if evicted, other than a place with close living conditions where COVID is more likely to spread.
Transmission of the delta variant has led to accelerated community transmission in the United States,” the CDC order stated. “As of Aug. 1, over 80% of the U.S. counties were classified as experiencing substantial or high levels of community transmission.”
The CDC is recommending community leaders encourage vaccination and universal masking in indoor public spaces to prevent further spread.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at bill.wyatt@martinsvillebulletin.com or 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.