Pittsylvania-Danville Health District hits milestone: 10,000 COVID-19 cases

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District hit another COVID-19 milestone Sunday, surpassing 10,000 infections.
It took 426 days for the cases to accumulate to that total. The first infection was reported March 22, 2020, but didn't make it into the official Virginia Department of Health database until a few days later.
More than half of those cases occurred in this year alone. The local health district reached 5,000 infections on Dec. 31.
So far, 221 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus during the 14-month battle.
The 10,000 mark also is attained five days before Virginia is set to eliminate the remaining capacity restrictions imposed when the virus was running rampant through communities.
But local health experts caution the pandemic is far from over, and just because mandates are lifting doesn't mean everyone should get a free pass to return to pre-pandemic activities. The Virginia Department of Health still recommends unvaccinated and partially vaccinated residents continue to wear masks and remain socially distanced from others.
"Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic is a marathon, not a sprint nor a walk in the park," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, told the Register & Bee.
He said the department likely will be dealing with COVID-19 through at least the end of the year.
"We are in it for the long haul to help our communities be as safe and healthy as possible," he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its stance on masks, spurring many states to drop a mandate for wearing the face coverings in public. But the latest guidance is for fully vaccinated individuals only. The CDC — and most other health experts — still recommends those who aren't fully vaccinated to continue to wear masks.
For the local health district, that means about 70% of residents should still be following mask guidelines since they aren't yet fully vaccinated.
"Variants are still a big concern," said Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson for the health department when asked what's the biggest concern for local residents. "It's important that everyone remains diligent."
The South African variant was recently discovered in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, the first area of Southern Virginia to detect the strain.
Vaccinations
Anyone 12 or older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Mobile operations are being deployed around the Dan River Region this week in an effort to reach more residents. Anyone wanting a vaccine should visit www.vaccines.gov to find a clinic nearby, Crawford said.
"These mobile clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines in a series of smaller and more local clinics, primarily in rural and underserved areas where vaccine access can be challenging," she said. "They are designed to reach unvaccinated Virginians at times and places that are closer and more convenient."
When asked if the health department was surprised at the CDC's mask guidance that caught other experts off guard, Crawford said their goal has always been to get enough people vaccinated so those preventative measures could be lifted.
"The new CDC guidance is the first step towards that goal," she said.
But that doesn't mean everyone — even fully vaccinated residents — should ditch their masks. Many Danville area businesses are still asking patrons to mask up when visiting stories and eateries.
"In Virginia, individuals will continue to be permitted to wear masks if they choose to," Crawford told the Register & Bee. "Private businesses are free to determine how they want to address the wearing of masks on their premises."
There are still places were masks are mandatory including public transit, health care facilities (including hospitals, doctor’s offices, long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities), schools, correctional facilities and homeless shelters, Crawford explained.
Looking back
The last 14 months have placed an extraordinary burden on the health department, especially in times of high caseloads.
"I can assure you that there are a number of very hard-working, diligent people in the our health department, and those throughout the state, that have been working tirelessly to ensure that every opportunity is available for the people of Virginia, and particularly, the Pittsylvania/Danville Health District, to get vaccinated, to get tested and to get the needed information to make informed decisions about COVID-19," Crawford wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.
Spillmann stressed the the easiest way to put COVID-19 at bay is for all residents to receive a vaccination.
"Together we can, and will, make this happen," Spillmann told the Register & Bee. "Let's show COVID the door, slam it shut, lock it and throw away the key."