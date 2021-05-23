Pittsylvania-Danville Health District hits milestone: 10,000 COVID-19 cases

"In Virginia, individuals will continue to be permitted to wear masks if they choose to," Crawford told the Register & Bee. "Private businesses are free to determine how they want to address the wearing of masks on their premises."

There are still places were masks are mandatory including public transit, health care facilities (including hospitals, doctor’s offices, long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities), schools, correctional facilities and homeless shelters, Crawford explained.

Looking back

The last 14 months have placed an extraordinary burden on the health department, especially in times of high caseloads.

"I can assure you that there are a number of very hard-working, diligent people in the our health department, and those throughout the state, that have been working tirelessly to ensure that every opportunity is available for the people of Virginia, and particularly, the Pittsylvania/Danville Health District, to get vaccinated, to get tested and to get the needed information to make informed decisions about COVID-19," Crawford wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.

Spillmann stressed the the easiest way to put COVID-19 at bay is for all residents to receive a vaccination.

"Together we can, and will, make this happen," Spillmann told the Register & Bee. "Let's show COVID the door, slam it shut, lock it and throw away the key."

