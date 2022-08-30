Pittsylvania-Danville Health District offers form to gauge interest in monkeypox vaccine

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is offering a form for anyone interested in a monkeypox vaccine, however it does not guarantee shots will be available.

Instead, it’s designed to gauge community interest and to determine who may be at a higher risk, a news release reported.

The local health district has received requests for the monkeypox vaccine, spokesperson Brookie Crawford confirmed to the Register & Bee.

“The risk of monkeypox to the general public is considered low,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said in a statement. “However, we are fortunate to be able to offer the JYNNEOS vaccine to those at higher risk.”

There is a limited supply of the shots being offered in Virginia to adults with certain risk factors that would increase the likelihood of becoming exposed to monkeypox, the release stated.

But that limited supply doesn’t mean a vaccine will be available to those who fill out the form.

Monkeypox is a rare contagious rash illness caused by the monkeypox virus, the health department’s website reports. It’s in the the same family of viruses as the virus that causes smallpox.

The monkeypox virus can spread from animals to people and from person to person.

“Other ways to stay safe include avoiding skin-to-skin contact with another person’s rash or lesions, and frequently washing your hands with soap and water,” Spillmann said.

For many, it starts with flu-like symptoms that begin a few days before the rash appears, according to the health department. Initial symptoms can include fever or chills, headache, muscle aches and backache, tiredness and swollen lymph nodes,

Close contact includes touching skin lesions, bodily fluids or clothing or linens that have been in contact with an infected person, the release stated. Spread can also occur during prolonged, face-to-face contact.

Currently, the highest risk activity is sex with multiple or anonymous partners, according to the release.

Learn more online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/monkeypox.