Pittsylvania-Danville Health District offers free COVID-19 testing on Fridays through Nov. 19

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 screening on Fridays through Nov. 19.
The events will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. — or until supplies of 200 tests run out — at the Ballou Park Recreation Center, located at 760 W. Main St. in Danville.
Vehicles should enter the site from the West Main Street entrance, then turn left toward the main parking lots, a health department news release stated.
Residents must remain in their vehicles, and no walk-ups will be allowed. The testing is open to all ages.
“We are pleased to bring this testing event to our community and encourage residents to come get tested," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, said in a statement. "Test results from this community-wide testing event will give us a good indicator of the prevalence of the disease in our community.”
Spillmann was quick to point out that a negative test doesn't protect someone from being exposed to the virus tomorrow.
"We know community transmission of COVID-19 is widespread, and we know the best protection for each of us comes from personal precautions, including wearing face coverings, practicing good hygiene, and social distancing and getting vaccinated," Spillmann said. "That’s how we protect ourselves and those around us.”
Cases of COVID-19 in Danville and Pittsylvania County have started to drop, mirroring the trend around the station and nation. As of Monday, the local health district was averaging about two dozen new COVID-19 cases a day, down from about 77 in mid-September.
For more information, call 434-766-9828. Lear more about COVID-19 in Virginia at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.