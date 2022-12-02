Pittsylvania-Danville Health District pushing vaccines as flu surges in state

Ahead of National Influenza Vaccination Week — and after the death of a child in the Southwest region of Virginia from the flu — the local health department is strongly encouraging residents to roll up their sleeves for a shot of protection.

Virginia is in a very high level — one of the highest tiers defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — for flu spread already this year.

“We are seeing significantly more flu activity this year,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, the director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said in a statement. “It’s important to get your flu vaccine as soon as possible to keep you and your family healthy.”

Flu spread was muted the last two years, mainly because of pandemic precautions in place, experts say. While flu season runs October through May, cases normally peak in January or February.

As of Friday morning, the Virginia Department of Health has recorded 14,526 flu infections in the season that started in October. The department also has investigated 116 outbreaks.

To put that into perspective, last year, the state only reported 5,071 infections for the entire flu season with only two dozen outbreaks investigated.

There were 2,557 positive lab confirmations alone in the week ending Nov. 26, the last time period of data available from the health department.

On Wednesday, the state health department announced the first pediatric death in a child from the Southwest region, a wide area that also includes Danville and Pittsylvania County. The state did not provide the locality where the death occurred to protect family privacy.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family of this child,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Colin M. Greene said in a statement. “Flu can be a very dangerous illness."

Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a disease caused by the influenza virus that affects the respiratory tract, according to a health department news release. It is highly contagious and generally spreads from person-to-person when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

That's one reason health officials recommend to cough or sneeze into a tissue of the elbow.

Just like COVID-19, the virus can be spread even before symptoms show up, meaning people are unknowingly transmitting it. Usually, a person starts to feel sick about one to three days after exposure.

Typical flu symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches and extreme fatigue, the release stated.

The health department recommends vaccines every season for two reasons. First, the immune response from shots wanes over time. Also, since flu viruses are always changing, the formula in the vaccine needs to be updated each year.

And while experts recommended getting the shot in October, it's never too late to receive a vaccine, the release stated.

"With Virginia and many other states experiencing high or very high levels of flu activity, I urge everyone who is eligible to receive the flu vaccine to do so as soon as possible, consulting your physician as needed," Greene said in the statement. "While we can never stop all cases of flu, the best way to reduce your risk is to get the vaccine, which is available to anyone over 6 months of age.”

In the week ending Nov. 26, nearly 10% of visits to emergency departments and urgent care centers were for flu-like symptoms.

With COVID-19 illnesses still filling hospital beds — there were 651 confirmed patents hospitalized in Virginia on Friday — state experts worry the increased flu cases will put a strain on health care systems already struggling with lingering staffing shortages.

In a joint statement last month, the state health department and the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association said some Virginia health care providers are seeing very high volumes of patients with respiratory illnesses seeking care, filling hospital beds and in many cases requiring longer hospital stays.

"The continued presence of COVID-19 combined with the rapid spread of flu and other respiratory illness poses a heightened risk of developing medical complications from COVID-19 or the flu among older Virginians, individuals with weakened immune systems or other medical conditions, and younger children," that release stated.

Officials recommend similar routine precautions to reduce the risk of spreading the flu including vaccinations, hand washing and staying home when sick.