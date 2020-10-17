Pittsylvania-Danville Health District reaches 50 deaths from COVID-19 as forecast suggests increasing cases

As the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District reached a grim milestone of 50 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, a new Virginia model changed course and now predicts the peak daily caseload is more than a month away.

That latest fatality from the illnesses caused by the novel coronavirus — a Pittsylvania County man in his 60s — appeared in Saturday morning's data update from the Virginia Department of Health. It's not certain when the death actually occurred because the health department has to wait for a death certificate before entering the information into an online database.

That process takes time, according to Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, because "physicians are delayed in signing, or refuse to sign the death certificate."

The local health district had 2,308 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning: 1,113 in Danville and 1,195 in Pittsylvania County. That amounts to an increase of 124 cases in a week.

Combined, Danville and Pittsylvania County are averaging about 18 new cases a day. But those daily numbers can fluctuate dramatically. For example, there were 31 new cases in the local district reported Saturday, but only two new cases were added Friday.