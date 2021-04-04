Pittsylvania-Danville Health District surpasses 200 COVID-19 deaths

Some details

The latest fatalities were two women and one man. Two of the victims were in his or her 70s, and the other was 80 or older. Beyond those basic demographic details, there's very little known when someone succumbs to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The region reached 100 deaths on Dec. 30. It took a little more than three months to double that amount.

Landon Spradlin, a 66-year-old Gretna traveling minister and musician was the first COVID-19 death in the local health district. He died of complications from COVID-19 and double pneumonia after he was on a ventilator for more than a week at Atrium Health Cabarrus, a hospital in Concord, N.C.

He and his wife were in New Orleans when he started getting sick. On their way back to Gretna, on March 17, 2020, his condition worsened to the point where he hardly could breathe. So his wife, Jean Spradlin, took him to the hospital in Concord, where the test for COVID-19 came back positive the next day.