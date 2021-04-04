Pittsylvania-Danville Health District surpasses 200 COVID-19 deaths

In yet another bleak pandemic milestone, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District surpassed 200 deaths from COVID-19.
The toll as of 5 p.m. Saturday now stands at 201 fatalities since the first was recorded March 25, 2020, locally. The three latest deaths — two Danville residents and one from Pittsylvania County — were added to a database maintained by the Virginia Department of Health and reported on Sunday morning and were among 42 fatalities reported across the state in the past 24 hours.
The health department notes all death data are preliminary and can change when errors are noted. Sometimes that means moving a death from one locality to another after a family member notices an incorrect address on a death certificate. An audit process earlier this year also removed nearly 100 COVID-19 cases across the state after a review process determined those did not meet the criteria to be coronavirus-related. None of the local deaths were removed because of that review, officials told the Register & Bee.
It's also likely these deaths occurred weeks earlier. In a meticulous process, state health workers sort through death certificates to verify COVID-19 was a cause. That lengthy course is sometimes compounded by backlogs and other reviews.
Deaths, just like cases, are recorded according to a person's official place of residence.
Sunday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,187
|125
|261
|Pittsylvania County
|5,344
|76
|221
|Halifax County
|2,693
|73
|72
|Mecklenburg County
|2,166
|62
|90
|Henry County
|4,398
|121
|314
|Martinsville
|1,555
|74
|140
|Virginia
|625,148
|10,329
|26,706
Some details
The latest fatalities were two women and one man. Two of the victims were in his or her 70s, and the other was 80 or older. Beyond those basic demographic details, there's very little known when someone succumbs to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The region reached 100 deaths on Dec. 30. It took a little more than three months to double that amount.
Landon Spradlin, a 66-year-old Gretna traveling minister and musician was the first COVID-19 death in the local health district. He died of complications from COVID-19 and double pneumonia after he was on a ventilator for more than a week at Atrium Health Cabarrus, a hospital in Concord, N.C.
He and his wife were in New Orleans when he started getting sick. On their way back to Gretna, on March 17, 2020, his condition worsened to the point where he hardly could breathe. So his wife, Jean Spradlin, took him to the hospital in Concord, where the test for COVID-19 came back positive the next day.
This past February marked the month with the most deaths — 55 — being logged into the record books. A majority of those came when health workers spent a weekend working through a backlog of death certificates and added 22 new fatalities in just one day.
The process
The health department's website explains officials are counting people who died because of COVID-19, not those who died for another reason and happened to have the illness. For example, if someone has COVID-19 and is involved in an automobile crash that causes a death, it is not counted amount the coronavirus fatalities.
"Many of the deaths that VDH reviews have underlying conditions like diabetes, heart disease, or dementia," the website reports. "VDH only counts deaths among people with these conditions as COVID-19-associated if the patient’s medical record, healthcare provider, or death certificate specifically indicates that they died due to COVID-19 or an acute respiratory complication of COVID-19."
If someone with COVID-19 dies and the health department does not list it as COVID-19-related, the health department does not enter that into the coronavirus death database.
"VDH does count deaths among people with underlying conditions where the death certificate specifically lists that COVID-19 was an immediate or contributing cause of death," the website said. "In these situations, it is likely that the COVID-19 infection worsened the underlying condition and the two together contributed to the patient’s death."