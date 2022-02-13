Pittsylvania-Danville Health District tops 400 COVID-19 deaths as cases rise last week, bucking a national trend

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District crossed yet another somber milestone last week by eclipsing 400 COVID-19 deaths.

The 13 new fatalities were added during a week that bucked state and national trends for cases. Following a steady decline, average daily infections nudged upward last week in Danville and Pittsylvania County.

This comes after 25 virus deaths were recorded the week prior. Fatalities are often viewed as a lagging indicator in the pandemic. And even though the new deaths reached a statewide database last week, they likely occurred weeks ago.

That's because the Virginia Department of Health uses a strict process to verify a fatality was linked to COVID-19. That includes examining the death certificate and sometimes reaching out to a health care facility or family members for more information.

In all, 401 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The first local fatality was reported March 25, 2020.

Overall, infections are dropping dramatically as the omicron wave eases its grip across the nation. However, cases increased last week in Danville and Pittsylvania County.

The local health district is averaging about 133 new infections per day, up from 101 a week ago. Although the figures are much lower than peak average of 237 daily cases on Jan. 14, the rates remain highly elevated. For example, the region has yet to drop below the peak — 77 daily cases — of the delta wave over the summer where another variant took hold.

"Until we see community transmission levels reach the 'low' level and remain there for a period of time, there is still much work to be done," Linda Scarborough, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health, told the Register & Bee last week. "Vaccination clinics and testing events will continue to be scheduled within the communities in order to continue tracking the data with the goal of reaching lower transmission levels throughout the state."

The local transmission of COVID-19 is at the highest possible level as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Simply put, the virus is still rapidly spreading and cause infections.

However, experts at the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute previously said omicron — an altered version of the coronavirus — doesn't present as severe of an impact on average compared to other strains.

UVa also notes that vaccinations hold the key to that.

"Evidence suggests a three dose vaccine regime is more protective against hospitalization and death than the initial two dose series," researchers wrote in an abbreviated report Friday, referencing booster doses. " It may also offer longer lasting, more durable immunity."

The local health district is teaming up with Dollar General stores to offer vaccination clinics this month including:

From 9 to 11 am. Friday at 416 Highway View Road in Hurt;

From 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at 12300 Martinsville Highway in Cascade; and

From 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at 1500 Westover Drive in Danville.

The clinics will provide all doses free to the public. A parent or guardian must accompany those under 18 years old.

The health department also will offer free COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at Gretna Drug Company, located at 108 Vaden Drive in Gretna.

“Our health districts are fortunate to be able to partner with integral agencies and organizations at the forefront of vital public health initiatives,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, said in a statement.

The testing is part of the Increasing Community Access to Testing partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, a news release stated.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com/Gretna_VA_16395.html.

Results from these PCR tests — polymerase chain reaction, often hailed as the gold standard — are usually available in a few days.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.