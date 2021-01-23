Pittsylvania-Danville Health District tops 7,000 COVID-19 cases, K-12 outbreaks added, new death reported

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District surpassed 7,000 total COVID-19 cases, three new outbreaks surfaced at K-12 facilities and one more resident was added to the death toll during the most infectious month of the pandemic.
All of that came from just one data refresh Saturday morning.
So far, 2,137 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus have been added to the logs this months alone. That means 30% of all infections — stretching back to the pandemic's start in March last year — have been recorded this month alone.
A Pittsylvania County women 80 or older was the latest death recorded Saturday in the local health district. That age group represents the majority (58) of the 108 local fatalities. The death could have happened weeks early because it takes time for the health department to receive notification and input the information into the database. Deaths, just like cases, are associated with a person's official place of residence.
There were 89 new virus cases added Saturday morning for Danville and Pittsylvania County, slightly higher than the 7-day average of 76 daily infections. Both figures show a drop compared a week ago when each day averaged about 120 new cases.
Outbreaks
Three new outbreaks at K-12 facilities in Danville and Pittsylvania County popped up on the health department's dashboard Saturday morning. A total of 31 new cases associated with outbreaks also were added.
It's not clear where or even when those outbreaks occurred. An online database that tracks such outbreaks — updated once a week on Fridays — only lists Westover Christian Academy and Sacred Health Catholic School, sites of previous local outbreaks.
Sacred Heart's outbreak was reported Nov. 30 and infected seven people. At Westover, 24 cases were associated with its outbreak reported Dec. 15.
An outbreak is classified when two or more cases are linked in a similar setting.
"The number on the dashboard is the official count based on known cases reported by the school nurse and interviews with exposed households and other contacts of those cases," Chris Andrews, an epidemiologist with the local health district, said in an email to the Register & Bee concerning the Westover outbreak.
Officials with the health department and Pittsylvania County School were not available Saturday to comment on the three new outbreaks.
In Danville Public Schools, cases at one elementary school forced it to move to virtual learning this week.
"We had three cases at Forest Hills a week ago that resulted in us going virtual for that school only," Anne Moore-Sparks, a spokesperson with city schools. She said two of those cases were connected.
Forest Hills Elementary switched to virtual education Tuesday and returns to normal structure Monday.
A lack of available staff forced students at Chatham Middle School and Hurt Elementary School to learn remotely this week.
Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones said the absences were caused by a mix of positive COVID-19 cases, quarantine periods following a possible virus exposure or an illness of another kind.
The goal is to reopen Monday.
Latest forecast
The latest forecast from the University of Virginia indicated cases will grow until a peak in February, but a new virus variant could keep infection numbers high well into April.
Friday's report includes a scenario with a new variant suggesting it increases transmissibility by 40% and may become the dominate strain by March, a worry the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aired two weeks ago.
With this scenario, weekly cases in Virginia could peak at nearly 75,000 in February and continue at about 65,000 weekly cases for the following 10 weeks.
Putting that into perspective, there were about 50,000 cases during the entire month of November. UVa's report shows a sustained peak from February to late April.
"These sustained high rates could place unprecedented pressure on Virginia's health resources," researchers wrote in Friday's report. "Additionally, high case counts increase the risk that new, and perhaps more concerning, variants to emerge."
For COVID-19, increased transmissibility is something that concerns UVa researchers.
"More people are likely to be infected, resulting in a corresponding increase in illness and deaths," researchers said in the report.
Locally, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District remains in a surge trajectory. A surge — one of four terms UVa uses to define cases throughout Virginia — means cases have doubled based on a 100,000 population scale.
UVa's model forecasts a peak of about 941 cases by Feb. 7, but that number could go higher and stretch into mid-March. The local projection shows cases averaging about 645 per week through mid-April.
Still time to act
The increased spread scenario isn't inevitable if Virginia can reduce current infections of COVID-19. The UVa report also noted the post-holiday surge was not as "bad as feared," suggesting many residents around the state heeding warnings of health experts.
Continuing to stay home, wear masks, wash hands and maintain distance are the suggestions from UVa — and all other health experts — to keep cases low over the next few months while vaccinations slowly go into the arms of more Virginians.
Saturday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|3,272
|63
|192
|Pittsylvania County
|3,794
|45
|145
|Halifax County
|1,833
|50
|40
|Mecklenburg County
|1,645
|44
|70
|Henry County
|3,514
|67
|246
|Martinsville
|1,288
|31
|110
|Virginia
|468,655
|6,079
|20,654
Staff writer Parker Cotton contributed to this story.