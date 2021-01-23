Pittsylvania-Danville Health District tops 7,000 COVID-19 cases, K-12 outbreaks added, new death reported

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District surpassed 7,000 total COVID-19 cases, three new outbreaks surfaced at K-12 facilities and one more resident was added to the death toll during the most infectious month of the pandemic.

All of that came from just one data refresh Saturday morning.

So far, 2,137 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus have been added to the logs this months alone. That means 30% of all infections — stretching back to the pandemic's start in March last year — have been recorded this month alone.

A Pittsylvania County women 80 or older was the latest death recorded Saturday in the local health district. That age group represents the majority (58) of the 108 local fatalities. The death could have happened weeks early because it takes time for the health department to receive notification and input the information into the database. Deaths, just like cases, are associated with a person's official place of residence.

There were 89 new virus cases added Saturday morning for Danville and Pittsylvania County, slightly higher than the 7-day average of 76 daily infections. Both figures show a drop compared a week ago when each day averaged about 120 new cases.

Outbreaks