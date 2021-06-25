Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's COVID-19 death toll drops again after ongoing review

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The data quality assurance steps VDH takes are not new," a statement said. "Public health professionals perform these data quality steps for many health conditions in addition to COVID-19."

Geographic classification has plagued health officials from the beginning since the department logs cases and deaths by a person's place of residence. The point of confusion comes from ZIP codes.

In Virginia, a ZIP code may cross multiple localities. As an example, a person living just outside the city may have a Danville ZIP code but actually be a resident of Pittsylvania County.

When an error is found, the department corrects it so the record aligns with the proper county or independent city. That explains why some days cases and deaths are subtracted and dip into the negative territory.

On Friday, Danville reported zero cases of COVID-19, and Pittsylvania County only had one infection added.

By health department standards, cases are only counted one time, no matter how many positive tests a resident receives. However, with the fast reporting during the pandemic, sometimes double data are discovered.