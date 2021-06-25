Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's COVID-19 death toll drops again after ongoing review

For the second time this week, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's COVID-19 death toll has decreased after an ongoing review by the Virginia Department of Health.
On Friday morning, the county's figure dropped by one to 82 lives lost to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. On Wednesday, two fatalities were removed from the city's tally, which now stands at 140 deaths.
Currently 222 residents in the local health district have died of COVID-19 since the first case was reported March 25, 2020.
While the local health district did not provide a specific reason for recent changes when asked, the Virginia Health Department acknowledges it performs "ongoing and comprehensive quality assurance on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reported on its COVID-19 data dashboards," a statement from a COVID-19 data response team said.
These reviews are a routine part of all health department data and have occurred well before COVID-19 entered the public sphere.
Since the early days of the pandemic, Virginia has maintained a dashboard updated by about 10 a.m. daily with information received by 5 p.m. the previous day. This means data is reported faster than normal in an effort to show the public a current snapshot of the COVID-19 situation.
With that quick turnaround, the health department often reviews the data to make sure everything is correct.
"The data quality assurance steps VDH takes are not new," a statement said. "Public health professionals perform these data quality steps for many health conditions in addition to COVID-19."
Geographic classification has plagued health officials from the beginning since the department logs cases and deaths by a person's place of residence. The point of confusion comes from ZIP codes.
In Virginia, a ZIP code may cross multiple localities. As an example, a person living just outside the city may have a Danville ZIP code but actually be a resident of Pittsylvania County.
When an error is found, the department corrects it so the record aligns with the proper county or independent city. That explains why some days cases and deaths are subtracted and dip into the negative territory.
On Friday, Danville reported zero cases of COVID-19, and Pittsylvania County only had one infection added.
By health department standards, cases are only counted one time, no matter how many positive tests a resident receives. However, with the fast reporting during the pandemic, sometimes double data are discovered.
"When a person is tested many times over the course of their COVID-19 infection, VDH reviews all the test results to ensure multiple positive test results for the same infection in one person are not counted as multiple COVID-19 cases," the statement said.
The statement also pointed out that not all cases were determined via a positive test. If someone is showing the signs of COVID-19 and had close contact with someone else who had tested positive for the virus, that infection is logged as probable, in line with national standards.
"VDH performs several steps to ensure each COVID-19 case reported in a Virginia resident meets these specified criteria," the statement said.
The latest data
The latest information from the Virginia Department of Health.
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,493
|140
|304
|Pittsylvania County
|5,612
|82
|266
|Halifax County
|2,839
|78
|81
|Mecklenburg County
|2,351
|66
|98
|Henry County
|4,672
|124
|372
|Martinsville
|1,629
|79
|168
|Virginia
|679,472
|11,389
|30,350