Pittsylvania Historical Society pushing county to invest in new director for museum and historic sites

In the short turnaround, the county ran into what Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman called “procedural issues” with collecting the tax.

Supervisors plan to hear input from groups, including the historical society and the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex, on what to do with the money during the board's work session Oct. 19.

"We are taking our time and want to hear from everyone extensively at the ... work session," Smitherman said in a prepared statement. "This a monumental step forward in Pittsylvania County, and we want to get it right."

Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Warren said the board wants to have more information about spending options before making a commitment.

"We want to learn more about each before making any decisions," Warren said. "Regardless of the exact allocations, we are confident that these funds, which are being generated solely by those who visit our county, will be strategically invested in enhancing Pittsylvania County's appeal as a tourist destination."