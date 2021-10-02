 Skip to main content
Pittsylvania Historical Society pushing county to invest in new director for museum and historic sites
Pittsylvania Historical Society pushing county to invest in new director for museum and historic sites

Pittsylvania County Clerk's Office

The old Pittsylvania County Clerk's Office in Callands is one of several historic sites in the county. The Pittsylvania Historical Society proposes that the county use a portion of revenue generated from a new transient occupancy tax that takes effect in January be used to hire a director of museums and historic sites.   

 John R. Crane, Register & Bee

Pittsylvania County is rich in history, with plenty of historical sites and museums to attract heritage tourists, local preservationists say. 

The Pittsylvania Historical Society has asked the board of supervisors to use revenues from an upcoming transient occupancy tax to hire a director of museums and historic sites. 

Pittsylvania County Clerk's Office

This marker tells the history of the old Pittsylvania County Clerk's Office in Callands. 

"We are advocating using those funds to promote tourism featuring our existing historic sites and museums, which are currently underutilized and underappreciated," Bill Guerrant, the society's president, told the Danville Register & Bee on Friday.

There is enormous potential in the county's sites and museums, he said, and a director could bring in grants and funds that would easily cover the cost of the position. At the same time, that person would boost county tourism and enrich the quality of life for citizens and school children, Guerrant said.

Supervisors approved the 4% occupancy tax in July to be levied for anyone staying at a hotel, campground or Airbnb-style lodging in Pittsylvania County.

When the tax collection starts, about 2% of the revenue will go to the general operating funds for the county. The other half will be used to enhance tourism.

The tax was originally supposed to go into effect Sept. 1, but supervisors voted to delay implementing it until Jan. 1. A request to push back the date was made by county staff members and businesses that will be impacted.   

In the short turnaround, the county ran into what Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman called “procedural issues” with collecting the tax. 

Supervisors plan to hear input from groups, including the historical society and the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex, on what to do with the money during the board's work session Oct. 19. 

1813 Clerk's Office

The 1813 Clerk's Office in Chatham is one of several historic sites in the county. 

"We are taking our time and want to hear from everyone extensively at the ... work session," Smitherman said in a prepared statement. "This a monumental step forward in Pittsylvania County, and we want to get it right."

Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Warren said the board wants to have more information about spending options before making a commitment. 

"We want to learn more about each before making any decisions," Warren said. "Regardless of the exact allocations, we are confident that these funds, which are being generated solely by those who visit our county, will be strategically invested in enhancing Pittsylvania County's appeal as a tourist destination."

Well-known sites and museums in the county include the historic Clerk's Office and Debtors Gaol (jail) in Callands, and the recently restored Callands Post Office on Sago Road, the 1813 Clerk's office (which is also a museum) and the Pittsylvania County Courthouse in Chatham, and Yates Tavern located off U.S. 29 just south of Gretna. Those sites are all maintained by the county. 

"They are in good hands, but other places are not," said Sonja Ingram, associate director of preservation field services for Preservation Virginia, a statewide historic preservation group. 

Preservation

Not only could a director help promote the county-maintained sites, Ingram said, they could protect others found in Pittsylvania including historic mills, historic schools (including eight Rosenwald schools that were for African Americans), historic African American communities, native fishing weirs, historic cemeteries, the small towns, railroad heritage, Revolutionary War and Civil War sites, plantations including Oak Hill, tobacco barns, historic churches and other sites. 

"These are the things that make Pittsylvania County unique," Ingram said. "They have intrinsic charm and beauty, and are a visible manifestation of the character of a place."

Scenic viewsheds also could be preserved and protected, Ingram added. 

"People come from all over just to drive around and see the landscapes in the county," she said. 

Simpson Funeral Museum

A horse-drawn hearse is prominently displayed in the entrance of the Simpson Funeral Museum in Chatham. The museum tells the story of funerary services and rites from ancient history to modern years. 

As for museums in the county, they also include the Pittsylvania County History Research Center in the railway depot in Chatham, Simpson's Funeral Museum and the AAF Tank Museum. 

"Pittsylvania County has so many historic resources to offer, but few people [even locals] are aware of them because they have not been promoted and marketed in any official countywide way," Ingram said. "The historical societies and museums do great jobs, but as volunteer organizations, they can only do so much."

During statements to the board of supervisors during its regular meeting Sept. 21, Guerrant pointed out that the 1813 Clerk's Office museum has more than 1,000 artifacts. 

"There is a museum in there no one ever gets to go to because there is no staff there to operate it," he told supervisors. Guerrant made the society's request to the board during that meeting. 

Revenue stream

He pointed out that heritage tourism in the state generates about $7.7 billion and $1.3 billion in tax revenue per year. Also, heritage-based tourists who visit historical sites "tend to be older, tend to be more affluent, they tend to stay overnight." They also eat at local restaurants and patronize other local businesses, he added. 

Hiring a museum and historic sites director "would a very wise expenditure of county funds," Guerrant said. 

Yates Tavern

Yates Tavern, a fully restored 18th century building in northern Pittsylvania County listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is one of several historic sites in Pittsylvania County. 

Another example, Yates Tavern, a Revolutionary and Colonial era structure, would be an ideal place for family reunions and historic speakers, he added. 

Yates Tavern was built about 1750 and was recognized as a Pittsylvania County treasure and restored in 1977. It is considered unique in that it is the only known building in Virginia constructed with Elizabethan overhangs on the second floor to make the second story rooms more spacious.

As for how much money the new occupancy tax would generate, county officials are not sure.

"Since we have never had a transient occupancy tax in Pittsylvania County and because our regional tourism outlook is changing so quickly, we don't currently have any projections for much how much revenue will be generated through this tax," said county spokesperson Caleb Ayers. 

Also, it's difficult to say how much the county generates from tourism because Pittsylvania has no tourism-related taxes, Ayers added. 

As for the county's current investment in tourism, about $39,000 is allocated into the Olde Dominion Agricultural Foundation per year, he said. The agricultural complex on U.S. 29 is a major tourist attraction in the county.   

"Pittsylvania County has so many historic resources to offer, but few people [even locals] are aware of them because they have not been promoted and marketed in any official countywide way. The historical societies and museums do great jobs, but as volunteer organizations, they can only do so much."

Sonja Ingram, associate director of preservation field services for Preservation Virginia

Sonja Ingram, associate director of preservation field services for Preservation Virginia

