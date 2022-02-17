Play focuses on Danville’s connection to Black history, show highlights fashion

Continuing events to honor Black History Month, Ballou Recreation Center on Wednesday hosted a double feature beginning with a live performance of "The Half That Was Told" — a play by local playwright Diann Crews — and concluding with an Afrocentric fashion show.

Organizers said about 80 people attended.

“It meant a lot for me," said co-organizer Mary Hood. "For me to be so young and to learn so much and to gather with a group that hasn’t been out since this pandemic happened — it was amazing to see so many people to come out to this event.”

Co-organizer Deloris Crews and program director Bailey Cline opened the event. Crews guided the audience along an imaginary “flight 760 to New York,” inviting them to visualize attending a Broadway production. A real playbill designed by the playwright herself completed the experience.

She utilized her introduction to contextualize the significance of the play’s title, "The Half That Was Told."

“You’ve heard the story of the Queen of Sheba, a very wealthy and powerful African queen, who traveled some 1,500 miles to Jerusalem to confirm the report she had heard about King Solomon,” she said. “Upon seeing the opulence and splendor of his kingdom, and witnessing his wisdom, the Queen of Sheba said the half was not told to her.”

Crews and others connected this concept to Black history, indicating that the half has not yet been told about the lives and experiences of African Americans throughout history.

Once the audience had settled in their seats, the play began. Playwright Diann Crews played the main character of Journey Kelly, a hardworking Black resident of Danville who has just completed five consecutive 18-hour workdays. Though exhausted, Journey nevertheless wishes to experience some recreation and levity on her day off, and so she ventures to an unspecified park where she experiences a mind-bending voyage through Black history.

The play focuses heavily on Danville’s connection to Black history. However, it also highlights more general themes such as the Middle Passage. Clearly tired, Journey begins to meet fantastical characters from various periods in Black history. The play allows the audience to decide if Journey is hallucinating, or simply meeting strange characters in historical dress.

The first vignette featured actor Charlie Crawley, who portrayed Capt. Jermanic Singasong. Complete with a blonde wig and a captain’s hat designed by the playwright, Singasong reveals himself to be a slave ship captain. Fascinated by all things Black history, Journey seizes the opportunity to probe Singasong to learn more about the Middle Passage.

The Middle Passage is the historical term that denotes the trans-Atlantic slave trade, and the brutal conditions that captured Africans endured on their way to the New World.

“But where did all these 300-650 people sleep?” asks Journey of Singasong.

“Ohhh… all of the slaves slept on the bare, rough wood," Singasong responds. "This combined with the motion of the ship often caused the skin on their elbows to wear down to the bone."

The audience reflected Journey’s own reaction of shock, with audible gasps and expressions of disgust at this and other historically accurate details.

In between her encounters with fantastical historical characters, Journey also interacts with a figure called The Historian, portrayed by MaLinda Crawley. The Historian is a 3-in-1 character who asks Journey for directions to various historical sites in Danville that are pertinent to Black history — including the Wendell Scott Museum and a location that was frequented by baseball player Jackie Robinson when he played in the Negro Leagues prior to groundbreaking crossover success.

Interestingly, The Historian frequently warns Journey against the dangers of falling asleep in the public park. In her first appearance, the admonition serves to suggest that Singasong may have been a dream. However, in the third, The Historian cites her reason for the warning as “a lot of strangely dressed” people in the park that day, leaving the question of Journey’s state of consciousness ambiguous.

“It was fun because I learned a lot," Crawley said about playing The Historian. "And just to participate — I was humbled to be asked,”

Journey encounters other historical figures, including Gorean, a runaway slave depicted by Margaret G. Dixon looking for Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad; nurse Mary Kubicek who worked for the doctor who harvested the cells of Henrietta Lacks for medical research and was played by Willie Diane Blakey; and Coretta Scott King was portrayed by Belinda Crews. Each character serves to deepen Journey’s — and the audience’s — understanding of Black History.

After the play, audience members were treated to bag lunches, door prize drawings and a Black history trivia contest. Then, the event transitioned into its second component, an Afrocentric fashion show.

Deloris Crews reported the original concept for this portion of the program had been to allow attendees to show off their “Afrocentric attire,” as requested by event organizers. However, a group from the local Afrocentric fashion design company MJ Fashions offered to elevate the experience by showcasing many of their stunning garments and ensembles as well.

As the attendees showcased their attire, one in particular shared that this event had a deeper meaning for him. Averett University freshman Alawacobi Ajanaku — who is studying aviation — attended in an authentic Nigerian outfit, seeking a local connection to his own culture.

“It really meant a lot to me to have the opportunity to meet other African participants,” Ajanaku said. Revealing that he had met another attendee from his home country, he stated, “I used to think I was the only Nigerian guy in Danville.”

The event then closed with open remarks from attendees, announcements and a final round of door prizes.