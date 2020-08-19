Police: 17-year-old arrested, charged in 2016 Danville shooting death

Authorities arrested a 17-year-old on first-degree murder and weapon changes related to a 2016 homicide, the Danville Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon.

The unidentified juvenile was being held at W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Home after being arrested without incident Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.

Jonathan McDonald Hamlett, 41, was found in the street on Chatelaine Avenue near the intersection with Albert Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 5, 2016, police reported. He died a day later.

"The information we have leads us to believe it was gang-related," said police department spokesperson Lt. Richard Chivvis, noting the suspect was likely involved in gang activity and not the victim.

Chivvis also confirmed the suspect was 13 years old at the time of the shooting.

The 17-year-old will remain at the detention home awaiting trial, police reported. Authorities, who are still following leads in this case, worked closely with the Danville Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to bring the charges.

There are no other suspects or charges forthcoming, Chivvis told the Register & Bee.

