Police arrest 18-year-old after shots fired into vehicles, house in Danville

Danville police arrested an 18-year-old following an early Tuesday morning shooting.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 200 block of Greenwich Circle at about 2 a.m. Police found bullets had hit two vehicles and a house, according to a news release.

No one was injured, but the house and one of the vehicles were occupied when the gunfire went off.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police identified Javonte L. Harris as the suspect and officers arrested him a short time later. He's charged with one count of shooting from a vehicle.

Officials believe the suspect knew the intended victims and reported this as an isolated incident.

Harris is being held in the Danville City Jail without bond. Further charges are pending, police said.

Anyone with information on the incidents may call 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.