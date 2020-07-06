Police: Danville man stabbed in arm dies after three weeks in hospital

A Danville man who police suspect was stabbed by his girlfriend three weeks ago has died.
Christopher France, 27, died early Sunday morning at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, the Danville Police Department reported Monday.
Police report arresting Shannon Price, 29, on June 13 and charging her with malicious wounding. She remains in the Danville City Jail.
Price and France were in a long-term domestic relationship and had recently moved to Danville.
Danville police responded to a 911 call for a stabbing victim in the 700 block of Melville Avenue at 1 a.m. June 13. France was found lying in the street and bleeding from a stab wound to the arm, according to police.
The Danville Life Saving Crew transported France to Sovah Health-Danville and he was later transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.