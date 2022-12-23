 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Danville man walking along U.S. 58 in Halifax County dies when hit by vehicle

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.

A 57-year-old Danville man died when he was hit by a vehicle while walking along U.S. 58 in Halifax County on Tuesday, the Virginia State Police reported.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of U.S. 58 and Piney Grove Road near the Turbeville area.

Police report that 39-year-old William L. Thompson Jr., of Danville, was driving east on U.S. 58 in a 2019 Ford F-250 when he encountered Charles D. Hendricks walking in the roadway.

"The Ford couldn’t avoid hitting the pedestrian, who was walking with traffic and not wearing any reflective clothing," Shelby Crouch, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police, wrote in the news release.

Hendricks died at the scene.

Thompson, who was wearing a seat belt, wasn't injured.

Police are continuing to investigate. 

