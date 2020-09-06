Police: Danville woman killed in early Sunday morning shooting

A 43-year-old Danville woman died in an early Sunday morning shooting, the Danville Police Department reports, marking the fifth homicide of the year for the city.
It was about 3:20 a.m. Sunday when officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 800 block of Buford Street in the southern part of the city.
When police arrived, they found Lashanda Mecole Deshazo dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy, police wrote in a news release.
Authorities offered no immediate details on a possible suspect but reported the investigation was ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000 or crimetips@ci.danville.va.us. Information given will remain confidential.
Residents who contact Crime Stoppers by telephone may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.