Police evidence indicates strangulation, shaking led to recent child deaths in Danville

Two Danville infants in separate cases died due to strangulation and having been shaken, police evidence and early medical records show.
The Danville Police Department arrested Kanyon Wade Guthrie, 22, on Thursday, the latest development in an investigation that began June 12 following the death of his 8-month-old son. In the other case, police arrested Antoine Juwan Jefferson, 22, on Friday, nine days after the death of his 3-month-old son.
Both men have been charged in the past week with felony homicide and felony child abuse.
Guthrie’s child was taken by EMS to Sovah Health-Danville on June 12 after family members found him to be unresponsive in his crib, according to a search warrant for the family residence at 308 Church St. in Danville. The child “was blue and did not appear to be breathing,” the search warrant stated.
The hospital staff notified the police about the child’s death. Danville Police Department Lt. Richard Chivvis said the evidence of the case and the medical records indicated the child died by strangulation.
“It looks like that child had been deceased for at least more than an hour [by the time he arrived at the hospital], according to medical staff,” Chivvis said.
Chivvis added that the notion of the death being an accident was unlikely.
“There’s no indication that this was a manslaughter-type case,” he said. “The evidence was consistent to lead to the charge of [felony homicide].”
The police department’s search of the Church Street residence on June 12 turned up evidence of drug use including a digital scale, marijuana and razor blades with residue, according to Chivvis and the search warrant. Police also removed blankets, a sippy cup and a bottle from the home as evidence.
In Jefferson’s case, police responded to Sovah Health-Danville on Aug. 9 in reference to suspected child abuse.
Jefferson’s 3-month-old son was brought to the hospital after falling out of a baby bouncer two days prior, according to search warrant documents for the family’s residence at 2116 Robin Hood Drive. The document reports the child was vomiting and that the parents had administered Tylenol as treatment.
The search warrant goes on to state that “preliminary reports from the medical provider revealed the child was bleeding from the brain.” The hospital transferred the child to Duke University Medical Center, where he died on Aug. 12, according to a news release from the police department.
The officers who initially responded to the local hospital spoke with the doctor and registered nurse providing care, the search warrant stated, and both “advised the brain injuries to the child were consistent with child abuse.”
Chivvis added that the evidence was “consistent with having been shaken, specifically.”
In the execution of the search warrant of the Robin Hood Drive residence on Aug. 9, police took photos of the home and searched for biological evidence, the baby bouncer, any blunt force objects and medicine bottles, according to the document.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.