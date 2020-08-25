Police evidence indicates strangulation, shaking led to recent child deaths in Danville

Two Danville infants in separate cases died due to strangulation and having been shaken, police evidence and early medical records show.

The Danville Police Department arrested Kanyon Wade Guthrie, 22, on Thursday, the latest development in an investigation that began June 12 following the death of his 8-month-old son. In the other case, police arrested Antoine Juwan Jefferson, 22, on Friday, nine days after the death of his 3-month-old son.

Both men have been charged in the past week with felony homicide and felony child abuse.

Guthrie’s child was taken by EMS to Sovah Health-Danville on June 12 after family members found him to be unresponsive in his crib, according to a search warrant for the family residence at 308 Church St. in Danville. The child “was blue and did not appear to be breathing,” the search warrant stated.

The hospital staff notified the police about the child’s death. Danville Police Department Lt. Richard Chivvis said the evidence of the case and the medical records indicated the child died by strangulation.

“It looks like that child had been deceased for at least more than an hour [by the time he arrived at the hospital], according to medical staff,” Chivvis said.