Police ID suspect in Danville homicide, say shooting was drug-related

Authorities have named the suspect charged in connection with the Sunday morning shooting death of Lashanda Deshazo in the 800 block of Buford Street in Danville.
Raheem Supreme Chambliss Sr., 35, of Danville, faces a charge of second-degree murder. Investigators obtained the warrant Monday afternoon, the Danville Police Department reported Tuesday.
Chambliss was served the warrant while being held in the Pittsylvania County Jail on an outstanding capias.
Chambliss and Deshazo knew each other and the motive for the shooting was drug-related, police report.
Detectives do not believe there are any other suspects at large, police report.
Chambliss remains in the county jail and is being held without bail.
Anyone with information related can contact the police department at (434) 793-0000 or via the crime tips app CARE.
—John R. Crane
