Police identify two people killed in fiery crash Sept. 4 in Danville

The Danville Police Department on Tuesday named two people killed in a fiery crash Sept. 4 on Piney Forest Road.

Police conducted an investigation and in cooperation with the Medical Examiner's Office of the Western District of Virginia were able to identify the victims.

The driver was 54-year-old Brian Odell Bowden, of Danville, and 49-year-old Leanette Renee Tharp was the passenger, a news release stated.

"The investigation, with assistance from the Virginia State Police's crash reconstruction team, concluded the vehicle was traveling between 79 mph and 92 mph at the time of the crash, before striking a telephone pole and being engulfed in flames," police wrote in Tuesday's news release. "The DNA verified identifications of the victims and finalized analysis of the scene reconstruction brings this criminal investigation to a conclusion."

It was shortly before 8 a.m. Sept. 4 when officers were called to the intersection of Piney Forest Road and Seminole Trail for the single-vehicle crash. Police discovered a four-door Nissan sedan in flames when they arrived. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.