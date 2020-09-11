Police searching for suspect indicted in 2019 Danville homicide

Authorities are searching for a suspect recently indicted in a 2019 homicide, the Danville Police Department reported Friday afternoon.

A Danville grand jury indicted two Danville men — Guren L. Clemons and Domonic D. Fitzgerald — last month on charges of first-degree murder, robbery and firearm charges in the May 25, 2019, shooting death of 25-year-old Caleb Henry Morris on Lanier Avenue, according to a police department news release.

Clemons, 25, was jailed in Charlotte County on unrelated charges when he was served the indictments. Police report he's now being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

The other suspect, Fitzgerald, 29, remains at large, police reported Friday afternoon.

Early in the afternoon on May 25, 2019, Danville police responded to a shots fired call on Lanier Avenue. They found Morris, of Danville, suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home.

He was pronounced dead a few minutes later, police reported.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to (434) 793-0000, or use our crime tips app CARE or call 911.

