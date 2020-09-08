Police seeking two people suspected of stealing from gaming machines in Danville

Danville police are looking for two people suspected of taking money from several electronic skilled gaming machines.
The thefts happened at two separate convenience stores on Sunday, according to the Danville Police Department. The suspects manipulated the machines and stole an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspects were driving a light-colored, newer-model SUV or a green Chevrolet Caprice, the police department reported.
Anyone with information can contact police at (434) 793-0000 or via the crime tips app CARE.
