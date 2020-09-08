 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seeking two people suspected of stealing from gaming machines in Danville
0 comments
top story

Police seeking two people suspected of stealing from gaming machines in Danville

Only $5 for 5 months
Suspects

Danville police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify two suspects they report stole cash from several electronic skilled gaming devices.

 Danville Police Department

Danville police are looking for two people suspected of taking money from several electronic skilled gaming machines. 

The thefts happened at two separate convenience stores on Sunday, according to the Danville Police Department. The suspects manipulated the machines and stole an undisclosed amount of money. 

The suspects were driving a light-colored, newer-model SUV or a green Chevrolet Caprice, the police department reported. 

Anyone with information can contact police at (434) 793-0000 or via the crime tips app CARE. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert