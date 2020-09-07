Police tell neighbors deadly Danville shooting 'not a random act of violence'

Neither did 39-year-old Fernando Jimenez, who has lived at Buford Street only about two months.

He didn't hear or witness the incident but noticed public safety vehicles outside later Sunday morning.

"I just saw the cops there and I didn't know what happened," Jimenez said.

At the corner of Buford and Jefferson streets, 74-year-old Dorsey Jackson said on the front porch of his Jefferson Street home, "We haven't had anything happen over here in a long time."

Jackson said he feels safe in the neighborhood where he has lived for about 15-20 years.

"Most of the people own their own homes," he added.

Seventy-year-old Grace Jackson, who lives at Jefferson Street next to Dorsey, said she had no idea anything happened until she received a text from a friend at around 9 a.m. Sunday letting her know of the shooting.

"I was like, 'that's around the corner,'" she recalled.

When she saw the police cars and emergency vehicles up and down Jefferson Street, she knew what she heard was true.

"It was unbelievable," said Grace, who has lived in the neighborhood for about 50 years. "It's always so quiet around here."