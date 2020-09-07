Police tell neighbors deadly Danville shooting 'not a random act of violence'

A quiet neighborhood.
That's how residents along Buford Street and nearby Jefferson Street describe their area.
The south Danville neighborhood's peaceful atmosphere was rattled early Sunday morning by the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Lashanda Mecole Deshazo in the 800 block of Buford Street.
The incident was reported at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday.
"The dog woke me up barking and lights were flashing," Buford Street resident Charlie Farmer, 72, told the Danville Register & Bee on a hot and sunny Monday morning on the street in front of his home.
Farmer's white, 2-month-old pit bull, Trouble, sniffed at a reporter's ankle before wandering the street during the interview. Danville police officers, along with the chief deputy commonwealth's attorney, knocked on doors asking residents questions about the shooting and assured them they had someone in custody and were investigating.
Petra Haskins, chief deputy commonwealth's attorney, said the suspect was taken into custody Sunday night. She would not provide further details.
In a Monday afternoon news release, the Danville Police Department also confirmed someone they called a person of interest was in custody, but did not provide an identity.
"We will identify them if we make charges related to the homicide or if releasing their identity does not comprise the investigation," Maj. Timothy Jones wrote in a statement.
Haskins was with officers during their "heart walk" in the neighborhood to ease residents' minds and give them comfort, said Danville Police Department Lt. E.D. Land.
"We're just letting everybody know it was not a random act of violence," Land said. "It was targeted."
The shooting occurred at a single-family home at 820 Buford St.
When police arrived, they found Deshazo dead from an apparent gunshot wound. It was the fifth homicide of the year in Danville.
No one answered when the Register & Bee knocked on the door.
JoAnn Walker has lived at Buford Street for about 20-30 years and described the neighborhood as a "laid-back" area where "everybody kind of stays to themselves."
To know someone was shot and killed next door is unsettling, she said.
"It's very uncomfortable to know it was just that close," Walker said.
Farmer and Walker told the Register & Bee they did not know anyone at the home where the shooting happened or anything about them.
Neither did 39-year-old Fernando Jimenez, who has lived at Buford Street only about two months.
He didn't hear or witness the incident but noticed public safety vehicles outside later Sunday morning.
"I just saw the cops there and I didn't know what happened," Jimenez said.
At the corner of Buford and Jefferson streets, 74-year-old Dorsey Jackson said on the front porch of his Jefferson Street home, "We haven't had anything happen over here in a long time."
Jackson said he feels safe in the neighborhood where he has lived for about 15-20 years.
"Most of the people own their own homes," he added.
Seventy-year-old Grace Jackson, who lives at Jefferson Street next to Dorsey, said she had no idea anything happened until she received a text from a friend at around 9 a.m. Sunday letting her know of the shooting.
"I was like, 'that's around the corner,'" she recalled.
When she saw the police cars and emergency vehicles up and down Jefferson Street, she knew what she heard was true.
"It was unbelievable," said Grace, who has lived in the neighborhood for about 50 years. "It's always so quiet around here."
She's glad police are investigating the case.
"It makes me feel safe knowing that they're out here," she said.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case can call the police at (434) 793-0000 or through the department's Care app.
