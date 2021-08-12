Population declines in Dan River Region; Pittsylvania County shows sharpest drop by about 3,000 residents

The 2020 U.S. Census results are in, and they once again show a decline in population in Danville. But over the longer term, it looks like that decrease may be slowing down.

Danville’s 2020 population fell from 43,055 in 2010 to 42,590, according to figures released Thursday afternoon by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The results, which also showed a drop in Pittsylvania County’s population, came after delays in the census process due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking said city officials have been working diligently to attract more industry and add amenities to make Danville a more desirable place to live and work.

While the number of city residents decreased by 465 people over the last decade, the rate of decline seems to have slowed. There was a much smaller drop since 2010 compared to the plummet that occurred from 2000 to 2010, when the population fell from 48,411 to 43,055.

It appears the city’s population has stabilized, and could possibly go up in the future, Larking said.