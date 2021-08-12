Population declines in Dan River Region; Pittsylvania County shows sharpest drop by about 3,000 residents

The 2020 U.S. Census results are in, and they once again show a decline in population in Danville. But over the longer term, it looks like that decrease may be slowing down.
Danville’s 2020 population fell from 43,055 in 2010 to 42,590, according to figures released Thursday afternoon by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The results, which also showed a drop in Pittsylvania County’s population, came after delays in the census process due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Danville City Manager Ken Larking said city officials have been working diligently to attract more industry and add amenities to make Danville a more desirable place to live and work.
While the number of city residents decreased by 465 people over the last decade, the rate of decline seems to have slowed. There was a much smaller drop since 2010 compared to the plummet that occurred from 2000 to 2010, when the population fell from 48,411 to 43,055.
It appears the city’s population has stabilized, and could possibly go up in the future, Larking said.
“Based on the recent information regarding increase in demand for housing in our community, it wouldn’t surprise me to learn that our population will start to increase for 2030 — at least that’s what our hope is,” Larking said.
Larking was referring to the city’s housing market that has seen houses being bought quickly after being put up for sale and buyers snatching up homes in Schoolfield at higher prices with the Caesars Virginia casino planned there.
Also, the River District has seen a significant increase in population downtown, with more apartments being built there, he added.
As for Pittsylvania County, its population fell from 63,506 in 2010 to 60,501 in 2020, according to census results.
“While Pittsylvania County leaders are disappointed to see the decline in our population, it is not surprising,” said county spokesperson Caleb Ayers. “Factors like the aging of the population of rural America and the migration of young people to more urban settings have been well documented.”
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors is investing in economic development to give the county’s young people opportunities to return home to work and live.
County officials have seen the population decline playing out and that is why they have focused on economic development in recent years, Ayers said.
“We are working closely with the city of Danville and other regional partners all with the goal of giving people a reason to stay in Pittsylvania County or Southside Virginia,” Ayers said.
He also pointed out that the county’s economic development department didn’t exist for part of the previous 10 years.
“Today, however, Pittsylvania County is experiencing extremely positive momentum in economic development, with four companies announcing new projects or expansions here just in 2021 alone,” he said. “In the past few months, ground was broken on two other projects that will combine to provide over 300 quality jobs.”
As for the Dan River Region’s racial make-up, the white population declined in both Danville and Pittsylvania County, by 15.9% and 6.8%, respectively.
The number of white people in Danville went down from 20,531 to 17,262, from 47.7% of the city’s overall population to 40.5%, according to U.S. Census results.
The city’s Black population increased by 5.2%, from 20,795 (48.3% of the population) people to 21,879 (51.4%). Hispanic people also made up a larger share of residents in 2020 (2,074, or 4.9%) than in 2010 (1,245, or 2.9% of the population) — a 66.6% increase, according to U.S. Census results.
In Pittsylvania County, the white population dropped from 47,918 (75.5% of the population) to 44,672 (73.8%).
The county’s Black population fell by 11.4%, from 14,018 in 2010 to 12,417 in 2020, according to Census results. Their share fell from 22.1% to 20.5%.