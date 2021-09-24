Portion of Westover Drive to close starting Monday

Westover Drive between Riverside Drive and Riverview Drive in Danville will be closed for about two weeks starting at 7 a.m. Monday.

Work crews will be replacing a failed corrugated metal storm sewer, the city reports.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A detour will be established at Riverview Drive. Access to Westover Drive businesses — including Carter Bank, Advance Auto and the side entrance to Riverside Shopping Centre — will be made available. However, the entrance to CVS from Westover Drive will be closed. Instead, customers will have to enter via Riverside Drive.

The city is urging motorists to slow down, allow more time through the detour or consider an alternate route.

—From staff reports