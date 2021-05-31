Positivity rate rises in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District as death, outbreaks recorded

The COVID-19 death toll has increased again in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District at the same time a new outbreak surfaced and the positivity rate nudged upward.
A Danville man in his 60s is the latest victim to die from the novel coronavirus. It was one of only 13 fatalities reported Sunday morning by the Virginia Department of Health. Even as virus caseloads have reached levels not seen since early in the pandemic, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District continues to record deaths. Eleven fatalities were added to the logs in May.
However, those deaths could have occurred at just about any time because of a system in place by the health department. Before any fatality is added to a COVID-19 database, it's first verified via death certificate. That process can take several weeks, health officials have explained.
So far, 223 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have lost their lives to COVID-19. Very few details are known when someone dies of the virus and health officials do not comment on individual deaths. The 80-and-older age group accounts for the majority of the deaths. A total of 99 fatalities have been linked to outbreaks across Danville and Pittsylvania County over the last year.
In addition to the new death Sunday, the local health district also reported another outbreak in a congregate setting. That's a wide-ranging category that incorporates places like businesses, churches or day care centers. Five new cases were added to the overall outbreak number Sunday, but it's not clear if those cases are related to the latest one reported.
Earlier in May, the health department broadened outbreak classifications to include antigen tests. Those are the ones that produce a result in as little as 15 minutes. Although not reliable as PCR tests — considered the gold standard among health officials — the state department felt some outbreaks were going unreported because some people would never bother to get another a PCR test. The threat to the community is the same with either test, the health department said.
After making the change, outbreaks reported via antigen tests dating back to Jan. 1 were added to the database.
Danville and Pittsylvnia County are averaging about six new COVID-19 cases a day, the lowest since early June 2020.
Even with those low rates, the Pittsylvana-Danville Health District is on the opposite side of a trend for positivity. In Virginia, the rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is at 2.7%, the lowest since record keeping started in March 2020. Locally, that rate has increased to 7.7% in recent days, rising from nearly 5% in mid-May. The figures are used by health experts to gauge the impact to the community from COVID-19. When the rate is below 5%, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention feels virus spread is under control in a community.
As of Monday morning, the CDC listed Danville and Pittsylvania County as having a substantial risk of COVID-19 spread, the second highest level on a 4-tier system. Localities to the east — all the way to the Eastern Shore of Virginia — are at the lesser-level of moderate. By contracts, areas to the west are in the substantial-risk category or the top-level risk.