Positivity rate rises in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District as death, outbreaks recorded

The COVID-19 death toll has increased again in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District at the same time a new outbreak surfaced and the positivity rate nudged upward.

A Danville man in his 60s is the latest victim to die from the novel coronavirus. It was one of only 13 fatalities reported Sunday morning by the Virginia Department of Health. Even as virus caseloads have reached levels not seen since early in the pandemic, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District continues to record deaths. Eleven fatalities were added to the logs in May.

However, those deaths could have occurred at just about any time because of a system in place by the health department. Before any fatality is added to a COVID-19 database, it's first verified via death certificate. That process can take several weeks, health officials have explained.

So far, 223 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have lost their lives to COVID-19. Very few details are known when someone dies of the virus and health officials do not comment on individual deaths. The 80-and-older age group accounts for the majority of the deaths. A total of 99 fatalities have been linked to outbreaks across Danville and Pittsylvania County over the last year.

