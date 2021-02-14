Power slowly being restored to Danville Utilities customers as forecasters eye another storm later this week

Large portions of the city and counties served by Danville Utilities lost power when a tree fell on a high-voltage power line on Arnett Boulevard, disrupting the power feed from American Electric Power. The tree was cleared and the feed restored.

Customers still without power lost their electricity due to broken utility poles, fallen trees and downed power lines in their areas.

"We've got outages scattered throughout the system," Grey said. "Most outages are in the heavily-wooded areas in the county where we have trees that have fallen."

More and more fallen trees are being reported as ice melts.

"That can cause trees to fall," Grey said.

When widespread outages happen, crews are sent to make repairs based on restoring power to the largest number of customers in the shortest amount of time, Hendrix said.

While power is being restored, crews sometimes have to temporarily shut down power to an area to make repairs. Once major lines serving a neighborhood are fixed, electricity may be on at some homes and off at others because of additional damage to lines and equipment serving those homes, Hendrix said.