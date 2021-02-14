Power slowly being restored to Danville Utilities customers as forecasters eye another storm later this week

About 2,000 customers were still without power Sunday afternoon while workers toiled in the wet, cold weather to repair broken utility poles, remove fallen trees and restore electricity after a powerful ice storm plunged thousands into the dark.
About 1,000 Danville Utilities customers Sunday were once again able to turn on the lights and fire up the heat since Saturday morning, when 3,000 were reported to be without power.
"We've made some progress," Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey. "We're getting people back on gradually."
The service area had about 25-30 utility poles broken, and about 10-15 of them were replaced by Sunday.
Six of the broken poles were in the area of Iris Lane and Orphanage Road off Franklin Turnpike. Workers were replacing them Sunday.
About 75 utility workers were out Sunday making repairs and cleaning up, including about 25 from crews in three North Carolina cities who assisted Danville, Grey said.
The city's crews have been working staggered 16-hour shifts, city spokesman Arnold Hendrix said in a news release.
Most customers without power were in southeastern Pittsylvania County including Ringgold, Kentuck and Keeling.
"All substation feeders have been restored except for the Kentuck substation and one feeder at the Whitmell substation," Hendrix wrote Sunday morning. "Damage from fallen trees is extensive in the Kentuck area."
Large portions of the city and counties served by Danville Utilities lost power when a tree fell on a high-voltage power line on Arnett Boulevard, disrupting the power feed from American Electric Power. The tree was cleared and the feed restored.
Customers still without power lost their electricity due to broken utility poles, fallen trees and downed power lines in their areas.
"We've got outages scattered throughout the system," Grey said. "Most outages are in the heavily-wooded areas in the county where we have trees that have fallen."
More and more fallen trees are being reported as ice melts.
"That can cause trees to fall," Grey said.
When widespread outages happen, crews are sent to make repairs based on restoring power to the largest number of customers in the shortest amount of time, Hendrix said.
While power is being restored, crews sometimes have to temporarily shut down power to an area to make repairs. Once major lines serving a neighborhood are fixed, electricity may be on at some homes and off at others because of additional damage to lines and equipment serving those homes, Hendrix said.
As for weather, residents can expect cold, damp conditions for the next several days, with snow, sleet and freezing rain possible later this week.
Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing until late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
Highs Monday will be around 39 or 40, with cloudy, dreary skies, said Robert Beasley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
"Ice should continue to melt tonight [Sunday night] and the rest of tomorrow," Beasley said.
The warmest conditions will be Tuesday, when highs reach the mid-50s before dipping into the 20s Tuesday night, he said.
"Enjoy it, because it's probably as warm as it's going to get this week," Beasley said, adding that there is a chance of rain Tuesday morning.
Highs will be around 43 Wednesday, with lows in the upper 20s.
The forecast for late in the week is indefinite, but there could be winter precipitation including sleet and freezing rain Wednesday into Thursday, Beasley said.
"It's quite possible it could be a repeat of what we saw yesterday [Saturday]" he said. But, "Right now, I'd take this with a grain of salt."
Though more winter precipitation is not a sure thing, "that Thursday time frame is going to bear watching," Beasley said.