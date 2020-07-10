Powerful storm leaves thousands in Danville area in dark

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Danville and Pittsylvania County at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. The storm was capable of producing heavy winds — with gusts up to 60 mph — according to the warning.

"We have several thousand customers without power in Danville and Pittsylvania County due to damage from the severe thunderstorm that moved through the area," city spokesman Arnold Hendrix reported in a statement at about 9 p.m. "Crews have been called to report to duty. They will work to restore service as quickly and safely as possible, but it will take several hours to restore service to all."