Preservationist group surprised by demolition of historic High Street warehouse in Danville

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"That money could have went to completely stabilize it," Ingram said. "We have already had developers say they were interest in it."

A firm in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was going to rehab the property - that included two buildings, one of which collapsed - and turn it into 23 loft-style apartments, a courtyard and a parking lot, but the company had to abandon its plans because it had too many other projects in the works.

The old factory was located at 549 High St. and was one of the oldest former tobacco factories in Danville.

Located in the National Register of Historic Places Downtown Danville Historic District, the factory was built in 1876 as a tobacco stemmery, where mostly African-American workers stripped tobacco leaves and removed them from the stems so they could be processed.

The factory was converted to a tobacco prizery a few years later.

By the 1920s, it was used as storage for the Riverside Overall Company. According to local historians, the factory was built on the site of an earlier structure used as one of six prisons in Danville for Union soldiers during the Civil War, Ingram said.