Preservationist group surprised by demolition of historic High Street warehouse in Danville

A state preservationist group is upset after the city of Danville demolished an old warehouse on High Street downtown last week.
A local representative for Preservation Virginia said she had hoped the structure, which was built in the 1880s, could have been repaired and reused.
"I, and others, thought that the warehouse on High Street was safe for now," Sonja Ingram, field services manager for Preservation Virginia, said Sunday. "It came as a surprise to me that it was being demolished."
But an official with the city said demolition was held off for two years at the request of local preservationists. They were given a chance to find a developer to save the old warehouse, but they never delivered, Danville Deputy City Manager Earl Reynolds said.
"I am completely satisfied we went the extra, extra mile to try to get something done with that property," Reynolds said Sunday.
The current code for historic tax credits made it less favorable for development, he said.
The city's inspections department declared the property a safety hazard and it was slated for demolition in early 2019.
It cost about $85,000 to $95,000 to demolish the structure, Reynolds said. The Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority owned the building.
"That money could have went to completely stabilize it," Ingram said. "We have already had developers say they were interest in it."
A firm in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was going to rehab the property - that included two buildings, one of which collapsed - and turn it into 23 loft-style apartments, a courtyard and a parking lot, but the company had to abandon its plans because it had too many other projects in the works.
The old factory was located at 549 High St. and was one of the oldest former tobacco factories in Danville.
Located in the National Register of Historic Places Downtown Danville Historic District, the factory was built in 1876 as a tobacco stemmery, where mostly African-American workers stripped tobacco leaves and removed them from the stems so they could be processed.
The factory was converted to a tobacco prizery a few years later.
By the 1920s, it was used as storage for the Riverside Overall Company. According to local historians, the factory was built on the site of an earlier structure used as one of six prisons in Danville for Union soldiers during the Civil War, Ingram said.
"Known as Prison Number 5, it was the site of two escapes by captives who made the use of tunnels dug under the building," according to information provided by Ingram.
Demolition of the former warehouse damages the continuity of the historic streetscape, Ingram said. The Mechanicsville Historic District - a residential, working-class neighborhood where many of the workers lived - is next to the site, she pointed out.
During the process to get that historic district approved by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, so much had already been demolished in that area that the department had trouble deciding whether it qualified as a historic district, Ingram said.
The structure's demolition, and the gradual demolition of brick houses on Floyd Street, puts the Mechanicsville Historic District at risk of being de-listed, Ingram said.
