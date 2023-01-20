Price tag on Sovah Health-Danville's ER expansion — first announced in 2021 — grows to $20M as company officials give final OK

Originally announced in April 2021, Lifepoint Health officials recently gave the final approval on a project to expand Sovah Health-Danville's emergency room at a much higher price tag.

When it was first announced, it was expected to cost about $12 million to grow the size of the department by 50%. The cost is now estimated to be $20 million.

"The overall scope of the renovation project did not change, however, there was an increase in cost for labor and materials (including equipment)," Hailey Fowlkes, a spokesperson for Sovah Health-Danville, confirmed to the Register & Bee this week. "Due to this projected cost increase, the project required a more thorough review at Lifepoint to ensure the investment was appropriate for the hospital and community, and was ultimately approved."

When construction begins later this year — officials cited "operational processes" that need to be performed first — it's expected to take about a year to 18 months to finish.

The first order of business will be to relocate the emergency room so renovation can begin.

Currently, if someone seeks treatment at the emergency room, they may find it to be full. In fact, sometimes when an ambulance transports a patient to the hospital, they are asked to "stage outside," meaning there aren't any beds available.

This can happen for one reason or another. Sometimes it comes down to an issue of staffing. Winter also brings more people to the hospital, with respiratory illnesses spreading.

“The emergency department is full, and an active response team is not available,” Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, explained to the Register & Bee recently. “Emergency crews continue acute management and stabilization as patients get triaged based on severity/acuity.”

Corey Santoriello, a spokesperson for Sovah Health-Danville, explained the emergency room capacity “fluctuates regularly” based on available staffing and the needs of patients.

“We don’t want to deter any one from coming to the hospital when needed,” Gunn-Nolan stressed when asked if the problem is an influx of patients or not enough health care workers.

“So saying ‘too many patients’ doesn’t align with our role as health care workers,” she said. “Workforce concerns continue to be a challenge for health care — similar to workforce challenges in many industries.”

Sovah Health reports the emergency department upgrades will overhaul the current 14,000-square-foot layout and add 7,000 more square feet. Fowlkes said in a news release the goal is to "improve patient and staff flow, expand triage and reduce wait times."

She said the waiting area will expand and improve and six new multifunctional rooms will be added, making it easier for workers to move through the space.

It also will allow clinicians a clear view of patient areas at all times.

"The project will also include a new patient monitoring system and replacement of a radiology exam room," Fowlkes wrote in a statement. "The ambulance bay will both be relocated to make it easier to transport patients in and out of the ER and improve walk-in access for patients and staff."

At the 2021 announcement, Sovah Health-Danville Chief Operating Officer John Kent told the Danville Register & Bee that the upcoming Caesars Virginia casino in Danville played a role in the LifePoint’s willingness to invest in the project.