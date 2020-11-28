Proving doctors wrong, Danville native walks again after seven years in a wheelchair

Wayne and Heather Lewis have had a year of blessings and challenges, but remain grateful.
Both grew up in Danville and have family still living in the city and county. They now live in South Carolina.
Even as Wayne struggles with polycystic kidney disease, which necessitates either a kidney transplant or dialysis, Heather has learned to walk again after not being able to for seven years.
In 2013 Heather had a flu vaccine at her job where she worked as a phlebotomy supervisor and developed Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which paralyzed her.
Having had previous reactions to the flu vaccine, she almost instantly became ill when receiving the shot.
“They sent me home for two days to rest. I drove home, but honestly don’t really remember the drive because I was feeling really bad. I came in the house and went straight to bed,” she recalled. “Wayne was asleep, as he worked third shift at the time. I woke up about an hour or two later and tried to get out of bed, only for my legs to not work.
Her legs were like jelly and she had no control over them.
“I remember trying to get up, but I had absolutely no strength at all in my legs.”
She yelled for Wayne and they went to their primary care physician, who immediately took her in, then sent her quickly to the hospital. But they didn’t get there before the doctor called and told her to get to a neurologist immediately.
A diagnosis
The neurologist came in within just a few minutes and confirmed her worst fears.
“I did in fact have Guillain-Barre Syndrome and needed to start treatment immediately, otherwise I would end up on a ventilator,” she said.
That started treatment that with what's called IVIG, or intravenous immunoglobulin.
"I received it five days a week along with IV steroids for eight weeks straight," she said. "At this point I was starting to feel better, not 100%, but better and decided to return to work.”
But she relapsed, worse than the first time, and had to resume her treatments again for about 12 weeks.
“Then I returned to work again and was still struggling to walk normally. I would stumble, fumble and was not steady on my feet,” she said. “I was still trying to work, even though I wasn’t feeling well. A doctor saw me stumble and asked if I was OK.”
She wound up out of work again.
After more treatments, she received the devastating news from her neurologist that she was going to have to choose between her job and her health because of the nature of the autoimmune disease.
“Unfortunately, I was diagnosed with the chronic form of GBS, and that’s what caused me to be in the wheelchair,” she said. “I had to give up my job in health care. But for me it was definitely more important to be there for my family.”
Support Local Journalism
Life-changing event
Around Valentine’s Day of this year, Wayne’s health deteriorated from his hereditary kidney disease, and he suffered two cardiac arrests and was put on a ventilator. But he recovered and went home to begin the search for a living donor kidney.
“That day I decided that I had to make a huge change in my life,” said Heather. “God showed me that Wayne was no longer healthy enough to be complete caregiver to me and our teenage daughters, but instead he needed someone to be his caregiver. I was totally devastated that I was stuck in a wheelchair and the man who had taken care of me needed me more now than ever.
“So I did a lot of praying ... and begged God to help me do what doctors told me would never ever be possible and that was to walk again,” she said. “Toward the end of February, I asked Wayne if he would help me try and learn to walk.
“The look on his face was priceless as we both knew numerous doctors had said that I would never ever walk again. But I was determined and I had given my health to God, so it was worth a shot.”
Learning to walk again
They put a treadmill in their bedroom under the TV and she began trying to walk with Wayne holding her up. She lasted about 30 to 45 seconds the first night.
“I felt like I was going to die after just those few seconds. Each night we continued with me walking, him holding on to me, me watching my feet since I have no feeling in them, and each night I made it a little longer,” she said.
She eventually made it up to 20 minutes without Wayne holding her, and finally in August, got out of the wheelchair that had held her hostage for seven years.
At first she used a walker, but was eventually able to give that up also.
“My neurologist couldn’t believe what she was seeing before her own eyes. All of the yearly testing I had just had still showed that I had no nerve stimulation, I have absolutely no reflexes, and medically there are no explanations to describe how I should or can walk,” Heather said. “The look on her face was priceless.”
When her neurologist asked how she learned to walk again, she attributed it to God and said her husband needed a kidney transplant and someone to take care of him.
“I asked God to help me be that person. I also reminded her that while 2020 had been such a hard year for so many, including us, I was trying to turn it into a positive,” she said.
Not only had she learned to walk, but she had lost more than 160 pounds in the process.
“I had started trying to lose weight before Wayne’s incident, but afterward I really became focused on losing the weight, and the walking helped tremendously,” Heather said.
Thankful for small things
This Thanksgiving, Heather said life has taught her many lessons, and some of them may seem like small things, like not taking a single minute with her family for granted, or even the ability to walk.
“I always have something to be grateful for. I thank God for the things that didn’t happen to me because everything could have been worse,” she said. “Thank God I didn’t die from it. I woke up every morning, even on my worst days, grateful.
“A lot of bad things happened, but a lot of good things did too. I have a lot to be thankful for: I proved doctors wrong with the help of God, my husband lived when doctors didn’t think he was going to make it and we are finally on a transplant list.”
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.
“My neurologist couldn’t believe what she was seeing before her own eyes. All of the yearly testing I had just had still showed that I had no nerve stimulation, I have absolutely no reflexes, and medically there are no explanations to describe how I should or can walk. The look on her face was priceless.”
Heather Lewis
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.