Proving doctors wrong, Danville native walks again after seven years in a wheelchair

“The look on his face was priceless as we both knew numerous doctors had said that I would never ever walk again. But I was determined and I had given my health to God, so it was worth a shot.”

Learning to walk again

They put a treadmill in their bedroom under the TV and she began trying to walk with Wayne holding her up. She lasted about 30 to 45 seconds the first night.

“I felt like I was going to die after just those few seconds. Each night we continued with me walking, him holding on to me, me watching my feet since I have no feeling in them, and each night I made it a little longer,” she said.

She eventually made it up to 20 minutes without Wayne holding her, and finally in August, got out of the wheelchair that had held her hostage for seven years.

At first she used a walker, but was eventually able to give that up also.

“My neurologist couldn’t believe what she was seeing before her own eyes. All of the yearly testing I had just had still showed that I had no nerve stimulation, I have absolutely no reflexes, and medically there are no explanations to describe how I should or can walk,” Heather said. “The look on her face was priceless.”