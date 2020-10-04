Quarantined Danville inmates monitored; jail-wide test up to health department, sheriff says

Dozens of quarantined inmates at the Danville City Jail are being closely monitored in case they develop serious symptoms after nearly 50 tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

"We have to do rounds twice an hour, every hour," Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul said Sunday.

Whether more inmates — as well as employees — will be tested is up to the Virginia Department of Health, he said.

"We're trying to balance security ... with what's best practice from the experts," Mondul said.

A couple of staff at the jail have tested positive in the past when they got tested on their own, but not since the recent jail outbreak, he said.

In addition to a total of 255 inmates, the jail has about 50-60 employees, Mondul said.

After announcing last week that one inmate tested positive for COVID-19, a total of 49 were infected as of Saturday afternoon. Additional tests were administered Friday night for 63 inmates in three housing areas.

The outbreak at the jail prompted a mask-wearing mandate for facility workers.