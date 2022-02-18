Questions remain after preliminary report released in deadly Ringgold plane crash

The pilot involved in a deadly Feb. 1 crash in Pittsylvania County had previously flown in the same make and model of airplane, but it was his first time operating solo with Sol Aerial Surveys, the National Transportation Safety Board noted in a preliminary report.

The investigation so far has yet to reveal the identity of the pilot killed or the exact cause of the crash. Stg. Richard C. Garletts, a spokesperson with the Virginia State Police, told the Register & Bee on Friday that he hasn’t received information on a positive identification yet.

With clear skies, a Cessna 310R airplane departed Danville Regional Airport at about 10:03 a.m. Feb. 1, according to the report by investigator Lynn Spencer.

The plane was on an aerial surveying flight operated by Sol Aerial Surveys, a company based in Las Vegas.

“From nationwide projects to small targeted collections, we are able to effectively and efficiently collect the imagery your business needs,” the company’s website states. It operates “a fleet of highly capable Twin Cessna aircraft throughout North America” that feature “large format camera holes with upgraded avionics and autopilots.”

The crash happened about three minutes after leaving the airport. A witness said the departure appeared normal and there was nothing out of the way on radio transmissions.

Data shows the airplane climbed to an altitude of about 2,300 feet before starting a descent about two minutes into the flight. A man operating a tractor nearby briefly saw the plane and told investigators it “came in flat” and was “not turning or spinning.”

The crash, near Cardwell Lane in in the Ringgold area of Pittsylvania County, wasn’t reported to authorities until about 2 p.m. The preliminary investigation doesn’t address what caused the delay or how the wreckage was discovered.

“The accident flight was his first solo aerial surveying flight for the company following several observation flights with the company’s owner,” the report states. Peter Makredes, the president and owner of Sol Aerial Surveys, participated in the investigation. Attempts to reach Makredes for comments for this story were unsuccessful.

Based on severed treetops, the investigation states the aircraft entered the wooded area banked at about 30 degrees. The highly fragmented wreckage was spread along a 382-foot debris path.

Although there was a “strong fuel odor,” there was nothing to suggest a fire.

“The largest portion of the wreckage, consisting of the empennage, an engine, and the remnants of the cockpit was located about 214 feet beyond the severed treetops at the base of a 16-in diameter pine tree that was broken about 15-20 feet above the ground,” the report states. “The tree had fallen onto the wreckage opposite the airplane’s direction of flight.”

A second engine was found about 150 feet further down the path of debris.

The wings and fuselage were not intact and the probe wasn’t able to determine the pre-impact position of the landing gear, which was found in various parts of the debris field. There were six propeller blades — fractured from mounts — recovered in the debris.

“All blades displayed impact damage and some displayed leading-edge gouging, chordwise abrasion, twisting and aft bending,” the report states. “None of the propeller blades could be readily identified with the engine on which they were installed, and maintenance records were not immediately available.”

