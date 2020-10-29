Racing through Danville area, Zeta brings down trees, leaving 23,000 without power

Tropical Storm Zeta raced through the Dan River Region on Thursday toppling trees and sparking major power outages.

As of 1:30 p.m., more than 23,000 Danville Utilities customers were without power representing about 93 active outages.

"Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service," said city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix.

Hendrix also reported numerous trees and limbs down across the city. As of 12:30 p.m., there were 16 streets least partially blocked.

Public works crews are working to clear streets at the locations where there are no utilities involved.

A felled tree knocked down wires and power poles on the eastbound lanes near 4783 Riverside Drive, forcing officials to divert traffic.

Crews were still on the scene Thursday afternoon and it will take about eight hours to replace the poles. A contractor will have to be found to perform the replacements, said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey.

Most of the expected rain has already fallen in the area as of about 12:45 p.m., with winds anticipated to subside at around 3 p.m. Thursday, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Ben Gruver.