Rains from remnants of Sally bringing flooding worries to Southside Virginia

The potential for heavy rains from what’s left of Hurricane Sally is raising worries of flooding for forecasters.

The National Weather Service has placed Danville and Pittsylvania County under a flood watch beginning Thursday morning and extending into early Friday afternoon.

Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday morning along the Florida-Alabama line with winds of 105 mph. The slow crawl of the system dumped up to 2 feet of rain on some areas.

While the main remnants of Sally will move across Georgia and the Carolinas Thursday and Friday, heavy rain is expected to extend into areas of Southern Virginia. The weather service pointed specifically to an area along and east of the Blue Ridge.

The rain is expected to start early Thursday morning and become heavier into Thursday night before finally tapering off Friday morning.

Up to 3 inches of rain could fall — with locally heavier amounts — creating a problem with already saturated ground from the recent wet summer, especially for the low-lying already normally prone to flooding.

Smaller creeks, streams and rivers also may rise above flood stage by Friday morning.