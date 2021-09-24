 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reconstruction to reduce lanes of Riverside Drive
0 Comments
top story

Reconstruction to reduce lanes of Riverside Drive

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lane
City of Danville

The westbound lanes of Riverside Drive will be reduced to one lane from west of Highland Court to west of Locust Lane starting Tuesday.

Part of the Riverside Drive reconstruction project, this closure will let crews replace a water main and storm basin, the city reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In addition, left turn lane closures will be put in place at the Riverside Drive intersection with Henry Road and Locust Lane.

It's not clear how long the lane closure will last.

—From staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert