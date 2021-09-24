Reconstruction to reduce lanes of Riverside Drive

The westbound lanes of Riverside Drive will be reduced to one lane from west of Highland Court to west of Locust Lane starting Tuesday.

Part of the Riverside Drive reconstruction project, this closure will let crews replace a water main and storm basin, the city reported.

In addition, left turn lane closures will be put in place at the Riverside Drive intersection with Henry Road and Locust Lane.

It's not clear how long the lane closure will last.

