Record daily increase in local COVID-19 cases attributed to data backlog; steady ascent continues in Danville, Pittsylvania County

Between Pittsylvania County and Danville, 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday a morning, a single-day high. However, the Virginia Department of Health is attributing that high number - as well as higher numbers spread throughout the state - to a backlog in data.

"Late Thursday, VDH’s Office of Information Management, which helps manage VDH’s COVID-19 databases, identified and rectified the technical issue, which was a system performance configuration," VDH Communications Director Maria Reppas said in a statement.

A total of 2,015 cases were added into the state dashboard on Friday.

Regardless of data backlogs, which have been frequent, the total number of cases in the Pittsylvania-Danville health District has continued a steady ascent since the beginning of July, rising from slightly more than 200 total cases then to 804 cases today. Of those, 188 have been added in the past week.