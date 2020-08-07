Record daily increase in local COVID-19 cases attributed to data backlog; steady ascent continues in Danville, Pittsylvania County

Between Pittsylvania County and Danville, 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday a morning, a single-day high. However, the Virginia Department of Health is attributing that high number - as well as higher numbers spread throughout the state - to a backlog in data.
"Late Thursday, VDH’s Office of Information Management, which helps manage VDH’s COVID-19 databases, identified and rectified the technical issue, which was a system performance configuration," VDH Communications Director Maria Reppas said in a statement.
A total of 2,015 cases were added into the state dashboard on Friday.
Regardless of data backlogs, which have been frequent, the total number of cases in the Pittsylvania-Danville health District has continued a steady ascent since the beginning of July, rising from slightly more than 200 total cases then to 804 cases today. Of those, 188 have been added in the past week.
Much of the increase can be attributed to outbreaks at Green Rock Correctional Facility in Chatham and two-long term care facilities in Danville. The number of cases at Green Rock - 60 among inmates and 18 in staff - hasn't changed in two days. The Virginia Department of Health data shows that Roman Eagle Memorial Home has 14 cases, while Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center is reporting 27 cases among residents and 15 staff.
The seven-day moving average of percent positivity, or the number of tests coming back positive compared to the amount that are administered, has remained well over 10% in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District for the past several weeks after reaching a peak of over 14% in mid July. As of Friday, the percent positivity is 12.6%, which is well above the state average of 7.3%.
Hospitalizations also continue to rise in the region. As of Friday, 73 people in the health district have been hospitalized, VDH reports. On Wednesday Sovah Health-Danville reported that 20 COVID-19 patients were in the Danville campus, along with another 20 in the Martinsville facility.
