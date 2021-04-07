Refinancing debt — instead of wiping it out with casino cash — will pay off in long run, Danville leaders say

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have this cash in hand [from the Caesars purchase of Schoolfield] and we can go ahead and start projects that have been on the community’s wish list,” Adkins said.

The city will send out requests for proposals to solicit interest rates from banks, he said.

The refinancing, in addition to a separate bond anticipation note to be issued to fund economic development initiatives in 2022 and 2023, takes advantage of low interest rates, reduced debt service on the IDA bond, and minimizes the need to use unreserved fund balance over the next two years, said City Councilman Lee Vogler. That will help the city build up its unappropriated surplus, or rainy day fund, from 20% to 30% of the amount of money in its general fund, he pointed out.

“These actions will be viewed positively by [bond] rating agencies and will enable the city to consider raising our fund threshold sooner,” Vogler said. “This will help us raise the threshold of money kept in our rainy day fund from 20% to 30% much sooner, which will improve our bond rating and put is in a small group of localities with such a high bond rating.”

As for money from the casino, the city also received a $15 million payment from Caesars Virginia following voter approval of its casino resort project at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield.