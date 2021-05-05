Register & Bee staff wins 11 awards in annual Virginia Press Association contest

The Danville Register & Bee has won 11 awards — including five first-place citations — in the annual judging by the Virginia Press Association.

The newspaper won five awards for its design, three for writing and three for photography.

The work was published in calendar year 2020 and was judged by a press association from another state.

“We don’t go to work every day to win contests, but they help give us a boost,” Register & Bee Editor Steven Doyle said. “We want our readers and subscribers to see that our work is rated highly by our peers and that they see the great value we offer for high-quality information.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The judges awarded first place to:

Former designer Sarah Bryant, in Best Front Page, Best Page Design and Best Sports Pages.