Register & Bee staff wins 11 awards in annual Virginia Press Association contest

The Danville Register & Bee has won 11 awards — including five first-place citations — in the annual judging by the Virginia Press Association.
The newspaper won five awards for its design, three for writing and three for photography.
The work was published in calendar year 2020 and was judged by a press association from another state.
“We don’t go to work every day to win contests, but they help give us a boost,” Register & Bee Editor Steven Doyle said. “We want our readers and subscribers to see that our work is rated highly by our peers and that they see the great value we offer for high-quality information.”
The judges awarded first place to:
Former designer Sarah Bryant, in Best Front Page, Best Page Design and Best Sports Pages.
The newspaper’s staff and Assistant Editor Charles Wilborn in General Makeup and Special Sections/Editions for SoVa Living Christmas.
Former staff writer Parker Cotton won a second place in Education Writing, for a portfolio of stories on area schools; third places in Breaking News Photo, for the incredible shot of a mangled wreck; General News Photo, for a unique angle on a graduate putting on a mask with cap and gown; Sports Feature Photo, for a shot of a fan outside the Danville Braves stadium; and in Sports Writing Portfolio, for one of his prison basketball pieces, the Danville Braves’ lost season and Dan River’s first wrestling state title.
Staff writer John Crane won in Breaking News Writing for his coverage of Danville leaders, protesters marching in solidarity.
To see all winners and read judges’ comments, you can go to: https://www.vpa.net/contest-winners-gallery/2020-vpa-news-advertising-contest-winners-gallery/