The Danville Register & Bee won eight awards — including four first-place honors — from the Virginia Press Association’s 2022 contest.

The awards were announced Saturday evening at the press group’s annual banquet in Richmond.

Staff writer John R. Crane walked away with three honors including a first-place win in government writing. For that category, Crane submitted three entries. The stories focused on the casino-sharing revenue, a policy by the Danville School Board to not allow members to speak to the media and Danville firefighters pushing for higher pay.

Crane’s feature writing portfolio won second place. Stories there included a profile on Ringgold native Gregory L. Robinson, who oversaw the Webb Telescope project; a story on a Pittsylvania County native learning a 10-acre Grenta property he purchased was where his ancestors had been enslaved; and a couple marrying at their dream Victorian home in Danville.

Crane also won second place in general news writing. That entry included stories on the housing issue in Danville, tenants at Dan River Crossing apartments upset over increasing rents and Woodside Village left without water due to an unpaid bill by a management company.

Editor Charles Wilborn also picked up three awards from the Virginia Press Association.

Wilborn won first place in the headline writing category.

He also captured a second-place finish in the education writing category. Those stories looked into reported assaults at George Washington High School, implemented changes at GW after a gun was found on campus and Dan River Region schools weighing masking options.

In addition, Wilborn earned a third-place finish for a four-part series examining the impact of COVID-19 on the second anniversary of the virus invasion.

Rounding out the awards were two first place finishes for design of the front page and sports pages. The newspaper is designed by a central hub at Lee Enterprises, but all story selection, placement and headlines are controlled by the Danville newsroom.